TCA chooses Ward as president

The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) has announced the selection of Jim Ward as the group’s new president. He will succeed John Lyboldt, who will retire on April 1, 2022.

Ward, who is currently TCA’s chairman, is president and CEO of D.M. Bowman, Inc. of Williamsport, Maryland, a position from which he will retire soon.

Jim Ward (Photo: TCA)

TCA launched a search for a candidate in August. Several members approached Ward to suggest he consider applying for the position and he recused himself from the search committee.

“We concluded that Jim was most qualified to lead TCA in these unique times,” said John Elliott, TCA first vice-chairman and search committee chairman. “We are excited to bring Jim’s unique skillsets and his deep love of the truckload industry to move TCA to the next level.”

Beyond his two decades at D.M. Bowman, Ward also served as managing director of Willis Towers Watson’s transportation division, providing risk management and safety services to its transportation clients. Prior to joining Willis in 1993, Jim was an engineer for CSX and was promoted to serve as its Maryland safety manager.

Elliot said plans are for Ward to serve out his term as TCA chairman while transitioning into and assuming the president’s role at the March 2022 TCA Annual Conference in Las Vegas.