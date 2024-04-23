THRC offers new resources to recruit, retain women

Trucking HR Canada (THRC) is offering new tools to employers in its latest labor market outlook to recruit and retain more women in the trucking and logistics industry.

The tools support employers in addressing cultural and systemic barriers that help shape women’s career choices and, ultimately, the industry’s appeal, according to a news release.

“While we are moving the needle in attracting more women to our sector – our representation still falls well below the national average for women’s representation in the workforce overall,” said THRC CEO Angela Splinter. “As we prepare for ongoing vacancies across all occupations – THRC took a deeper dive into understanding the motivating factors and provide the industry with tools and resources to help.”

GFL driver Samantha Thompson. (File photo: Leo Barros)

“The research shows that the industry is already offering jobs that align with the needs and priorities of career-seeking women, including competitive pay, job security, and challenging work,” Splinter said. “Once working, 89% of women say they would recommend trucking and logistics to other women, and nearly all the women surveyed feel their job meets or exceeds their expectations.”

Workplace gender equity

Yet barriers persist. The report, Women with Drive – Maintaining our Momentum provides two new tools.

Checking the blind spots: identifying gender gaps in the workplace is an assessment tool for current policies and practices so organizations can identify strengths and weaknesses in their approaches to workplace gender equity and set future goals.

Women at work: how can employers attract more women into trucking & logistics? Is a best practice guide that uses research findings to identify concrete recommendations that can enhance aspects of workplace equity strategy.

The broader Canadian workforce is split evenly between men and women, but women make up only 16% of the trucking workforce and a mere 4% of drivers.

The findings show clear trends to increase the participation of women, including: