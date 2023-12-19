THRC says it’s moving needle forward on trucking HR challenges

Trucking HR Canada (THRC) has highlighted its accomplishments for 2023, among them the secured $46 million in federal support for the Career ExpressWay program to train and onboard new truck drivers and other industry workers.

The program’s success led to an injection of $5 million more later in the year, THRC said in a 2023 impact snapshot that underscored successes in moving the needle forward on HR challenges.

The organization said it made progress in helping employers attract, recruit and retain workers by offering labor market intelligence, programs, HR tools, and other resources.

“We’re incredibly proud of all our work to support trucking and logistics companies across the country. The difference we are making is evidenced by the uptake by employers of all sizes, all sectors, and all regions of the country,” said Angela Splinter, CEO of Trucking HR Canada. “THRC is leading the changes needed to ensure employers in the trucking and logistics industry have the workers they need to support business operations today and into the future.”

The Career ExpressWay program led directly to 5,000 workers joining the sector, with 25% of participants women, and 57% under the age of 30.

That number includes newly trained drivers, new workers in other in-demand occupations, and students looking for practical work experience placements.

A program highlight saw Contrans Tanker Division launch a new female driver training program.

A cornerstone of THRC’s work is to equip employers with timely information and practical tools and resources, the snapshot said. Labor Market Intelligence provides policymakers, business groups and employers with evidence-based data and analysis of current and future labor force trends for trucking and logistics through quarterly reports.

The organization also released the Top Fleet Employers Best Practices Report which examined the HR practices that make the current Top Fleet Employers so successful. Top Fleet celebrated its 10th year with over 400 fleet representatives from across the country at a special celebration in Toronto in October.

It was an opportunity to recognize the importance of having sound HR policies and practices; fleets were recognized for exceptional innovation and performance.