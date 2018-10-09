Tremcar West adds to vacuum units and equipment sales team

EDMONTON, Alta. – Tremcar West has appointed Geoff Dowson as its regional sales manager for vacuum units and equipment.

With over 18 years of experience in the vac industry, Dowson was previous employed by Westech Vac Systems for more than 14 years.

Dowson will cover the western territory for Tremcar. The company is active in the vacuum industry in Eastern Canada, and will now provide the service in the west to complete its tank trailer sales and service in the Prairie provinces and B.C.