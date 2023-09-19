Trimac updates leadership team

Trimac has made changes to its executive leadership team.

Ryan Collinge has been appointed chief operating officer and will oversee and manage day-to-day operations. He will be involved in strategic planning, execution, resource management and fostering a culture of operational excellence.

Alex Giannuzzi has been named vice-president of operations – NE and south and will manage integration and ensure standardization between the two regions. This move will allow Trimac to oversee its cross-border hauling and chemical system freight in Canada and the U.S.

Nate Kurland has been appointed chief revenue officer. He will lead revenue growth and profit maximization.

Bill Marchbank has been promoted to senior vice-president, mergers and acquisitions integration and will be responsible for providing leadership, management and vision necessary to establish and execute post-acquisition integrations.

Karen Tsang has been appointed vice-president, process excellence and innovation. Tsang will drive collaboration in the development, implementation and sustainment of processes for employees, customers and partners.

“These executive leadership changes enable us to meet our commitment to safely delivering products that improve people’s lives and create long-term, sustainable growth solutions that elevate and strengthen our position in the industry,” said Matt Faure, president and CEO.