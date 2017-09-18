Truck convoy rolls for Special Olympics

CALGARY, Alta. – Big rigs of all shapes and sizes convoyed down Calgary streets Sept. 16 raising over $20,000 for Special Olympics Alberta athletes.

Seventy-eight trucks took part in the 2017 World’s Largest Truck Convoy, with participants from trucking companies throughout Western Canada.

The convoy is an annual event that started in 2001 and runs in partnership with the Alberta Law Enforcement Torch Run. Since, more than 15,000 trucks ranging from big rigs to dump trucks have taken part, traveling over 8,000 kms to raise awareness for the cause.

Tri-Line Carries led the pack, which included such companies as Bison Transport, Syndicate Transport, and Trimac, as well as Rosenau Transport, where the convoy departed and concluded.

Alberta Motor Transport Association (AMTA) president Lorraine Card thanked all those who participated in the event, which aligns with National Trucking Week, showcasing the job drivers do each and every day for the Canadian economy and consumer.

“These ambassadors for safety also demonstrate a commitment to the community through events like this and we’re very pleased the truck convoy for Special Olympics Alberta in Calgary continues to grow year over year,” Card said. “This is an event that Special Olympic athletes truly enjoy and we’re proud of our partnership with Special Olympics Alberta and the Alberta Law Enforcement Torch Run.”

Since it began, the World’s Largest Truck Convoy has raised more than $3 million for Special Olympics.

