Truck-Lite appoints Stineman president of U.S. operations

Truck-Lite has named company veteran Jon Stineman president of its U.S. operations. Stineman most recently served as senior vice-president of sales at Clarience Technologies, parent company to Truck-Lite.

Doug Wolma, president of Clarience Technologies said, “Jon’s proven track record of success will ensure Truck-Lite is best prepared to deliver the products customers need, today and tomorrow.”

Jon Stineman (Photo: Truck-Lite)

Stineman has spent the last 24 years of his career at Truck-Lite, beginning as an engineer in 1998 after earning his Bachelor of Science from Purdue University in Industrial Management.

Stineman said, “I am humbled by the opportunity to lead Truck-Lite at such an important moment in the industry, and I look forward to seeing us advance our product technologies and adapt our business operations to better support both current and future customer needs.”