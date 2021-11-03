Trucker Path hires three executives

Trucker Path, whose mobile apps support North America’s commercial truck drivers, on Wednesday announced the addition of three senior executives.

Joining the organization are Jeff Ogren as SVP of business development, Tom Wulf in the role of vice-president of sales and strategic partnerships, and Chris Oliver, who will serve as chief marketing officer.

From left, Chris Oliver, Jeff Ogren, and Tom Wulf. (Photo: Trucker Path)

“Chris, Jeff and Tom bring proven, in-depth trucking and transportation experience, and diverse but complementary skills, that will drive Trucker Path as we develop and deploy new ideas for serving the industry’s drivers as well as the carriers, brokers and shippers,” said Joe Chen, acting CEO at Trucker Path. “With their collective expertise, we will focus on the details, large and small, to build solutions that enhance the driver’s experience with Trucker Path.

Ogren served on the founding team at Trucker Path and recently worked with SmartHop and Uber Freight. His background leading business development and strategy efforts in the transportation and logistics industries has led to partnerships for mobile technologies providers.

Oliver previously served at Trucker Path as chief business officer leading the development of the company’s strategic plan. His background includes more than 25 years of experience in growth and development for several brands, including Cargomatic, Zonar and PrePass.

Wulf bring more than 20 years of sales experience to Trucker Path. Wulf has led growth at providers of freight technology, including companies offering transportation management system and SaaS solutions.