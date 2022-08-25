Truckers to be granted access to Express Entry Programs, CTA says

Truck drivers will soon be eligible for participation in Express Entry Programs, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser has confirmed in correspondence to the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA).

“In light of an acute labour shortage and a strained supply chain, this is very welcomed news for our industry and by extension the Canadian economy,” said Jonathan Blackham, CTA director of public affairs.

“CTA has been calling on the Government of Canada to help address our sector’s growing labour shortages by working with our industry to improve access to immigration channels. This announcement is very timely and absolutely welcomed by the trucking industry.”

Express Entry is an online system that is used to manage immigration applications from skilled workers and is specifically designed for skilled immigrants who want to settle in Canada permanently.

While there are still some details to work out, CTA is very optimistic that access to this new channel will make it easier for trucking companies, perspective drivers, and those already here through other immigration programs to make Canada and the trucking industry their new home.

The CTA will be working to help finalize the details and provide members with educational sessions on how they might use the Express Entry Program. CTA expects the industry could be fully eligible for participation before the end of 2022.