Trucking announcements: Trailer raises trafficking awareness, Montreal port names interim CEO

Each week, TruckNews.com lists news, notable moves, promotions and awards in the trucking industry.

This week, there’s a new human trafficking awareness trailer on the road, Ancra Cargo has named a new vice-president of engineering, the Port of Montreal has a new interim CEO, and Truckstop has hired a chief culture officer.

Human trafficking trailer raises awareness

Zavcor Training Academy and iMVR unveiled a new trailer wrap aimed at increasing awareness about human trafficking Aug. 15 in Beamsville, Ont.

This is the 16th trailer to join the campaign, which is being carried out in partnership with the Women’s Trucking Federation of Canada and Crime Stoppers.

“The Know Human Trafficking campaign aims to raise public awareness about human trafficking and educate people about how they can help those at-risk,” iMVR said in an announcement. “Human trafficking is a form of modern day slavery and a billion dollar industry. Often hiding in plain sight no community is immune to its existence. To bring awareness and education about this heinous crime, trucking companies and driver training schools are placing wraps on their trailers, which will travel throughout the province.”

#LabourTrafficking can happen to anyone, but in Canada, low wage TFW , persons with precarious immigration status and/or without immigration status are at the greatest risk of abusive labour practices and exploitation. #KnowHumanTrafficking #EndHumanTrafficking pic.twitter.com/UDmzP0AsH8 — WTFC (@WTFC7) August 15, 2023

And if you don’t think human trafficking is a serious issue for truck drivers to be worried about, how about this story from the U.S.? The Truckload Carriers Association named pro driver Michael (last name withheld to protect his identity) a Highway Angel, after he busted a child trafficking operation.

Michael (Photo: TCA)

The trucker was at a dark rest stop off I-10 at 1 a.m. June 18, when he noticed a suspicious pickup truck with a tarped and padlocked cage in the back. He watched as a woman opened the cage and several young girls – three or four years old – got out to use the restroom.

Michael called the cops and they pulled over the pickup truck as Michael followed.

According to TCA, the police said several of the kids were reported missing, and that there were even more children in the cage.

“In the cage, there were hammocks with kids draped across the top,” Michael said, “and the entire bottom of the cage was filled with children.”

Ancra names new engineering VP

Ancra Cargo has named Matt Rommel its new vice-president of engineering.

Matt Rommel (Photo: Ancra Cargo)

Rommel has worked with the company since October 2019, first hired as design engineering manager. He helped develop Ancra’s latest automated decking system.

In an announcement, Ancra posted: “Matt previously worked as a senior mechanical engineer with experience in product design and development and is skilled at designing parts from initial concept to the finished product. He has been recognized for his strong ability to communicate with clients, vendors and manufacturing during the design to ensure a straightforward process and holds several patents that were obtained over the course of his career.”

New interim boss at Montreal port

The Montreal Port Authority has named Geneviève Deschamps interim president and CEO, effective Aug. 21. She currently serves as vice-president of finance.

Deschamps brings to the role 25 years’ experience in the infrastructure sector and has worked for the port authority since 2021.

While she occupies the role of interim CEO, a search for a full-time replacement continues.

Torc names Scanlon VP, product management

Sheila Scanlon (Photo: Torc Robotics)

Daimler-owned autonomous trucking firm Torc Robotics has named Sheila Scanlon vice-president of product management. She has more than 20 years of experience in the technology and autonomous driving industry, the company said.

“Torc’s work in the autonomous space is set to transform many facets of the trucking industry, and I’m thrilled to be joining the team,” said Scanlon. “I look forward to working closely with Torc’s numerous partnerships in the freight industry, along with our colleagues at DTNA, to bring the leading autonomous trucking solution to the market.”

Truckstop names chief culture officer

Ron Storn has been hired by U.S. loadboard Truckstop to serve as its chief people and culture officer. The company says Storn has more than 20 years of HR leadership experience, working for Fortune 500 companies.

“Ron’s in-depth experience as an HR and business leader as well as his extensive knowledge of organizational design and development are just some of the reasons why we are excited to have him at Truckstop,” said Kendra Tucker, chief executive officer, Truckstop. “His role is crucial to help further deliver on our growth strategy and our unwavering commitment to our customer’s success.”

