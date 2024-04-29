Trucking Announcements: Appointments at Goodyear, Melett; new hires at Ampure, PERC

Each week, TruckNews.com lists notable moves, promotions and awards in the trucking industry.

This week, Donna Hensley was appointed Melett North America’s country manager and John Thomas heads global EVSE sales at Ampure. Meanwhile, David Walters joined The Propane Education & Research Council and Ryan Waldron has been named president of the Godyear’s Americas business unit.

Ampure appoints Thomas global head of EVSE sales

John Thomas has been appointed as the global head of sales at EVSE (Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment) at Ampure, previously known as Webasto Charging Systems. He rejoins the company with the target of continuing the growth journey for its EVSE original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket businesses.

Thomas has more than 30 years of experience in automotive, government relations, and transportation industries.

Some of his previous roles include holding positions of president and chief executive officer of Webasto Charging Systems from 2018 to 2020, and chief operating officer of Autel Energy, a charging start-up, where he led the organization’s transition to the North American stage.

Hensley appointed as Melett North America’s new country manager

Melett North America has appointed Donna Hensley as the new country manager. She is succeeding Kenny Taylor, the retiring general manager.

Hensley has over a decade of experience at Melett, having served in various capacities including sales, customer service, and filling in for the general manager in Taylor’s absence.

Walter joins PERC as autogas business development director

The Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) hired David Walters as the new director of autogas business development. Walters will develop and implement market plans to increase propane autogas adoption and support the research and development of innovative products.

He brings more than 25 years of expertise in business development and sales leadership in the energy industry, including a focus on hydrogen and RNG.

Most recently, Walter served as national sales manager at Atlas Copco Compressor, where he directed business development and oversaw product integration across multiple North American regions.

Goodyear names Waldron America’s business president

Goodyear announced that Ryan Waldron has been named president of the company’s Americas business unit. Waldron takes over from Steven R. McClellan, who retired on April 1.

Waldron will report directly to Mark Stewart, Goodyear’s president and chief executive officer.

Waldron has been with Goodyear since 2003 and has held several leadership positions within the company, most recently serving as president of Goodyear’s North America consumer business.

His career at the company also included roles such as vice-president of supply chain, logistics and procurement; vice-president of sales operations and strategy, and vice-president of business and process integration, and vice-president of global off-highway businesses and chemical operations.