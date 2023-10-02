Trucking announcements: BCTA golf event helps charity, Stertil-Koni hires marketing manager

Each week, TruckNews.com lists news, notable moves, promotions and awards in the trucking industry.

Our latest installment includes B.C. Trucking Association’s annual golf tournament, Stertil-Koni appointing a marketing manager and Grote Industries receiving an award.

B.C. golf event raises money for charity

The annual B.C. Trucking Association (BCTA) golf tournament raised $1,300 for Make-A-Wish Canada (B.C. and Yukon).

The recent event included a networking lunch banquet, as well as golf and on-course activities, challenges, and prizes handed out at the dinner banquet.

Participants at the SafetyDriven putting challenge and 50/50 draw helped raise the funds for charity.

Stertil-Koni hires Jaramillo as marketing manager

Jim Jaramillo (Photo: Stertil-Koni)

Heavy-duty vehicle lift maker Stertil-Koni announced that James (“Jim”) Jaramillo has joined the company as marketing manager.

“With a strong background in content creation, digital media, public relations, and social media, Jim’s expertise will be key to further building the Stertil-Koni brand as we expand our market base in the U.S. and Canada,” said Paul Feldman, director of marketing at Stertil-Koni.

Prior to joining Stertil-Koni, Jaramillo served as an integrated marketing expert at Federated Wireless.

Jaramillo holds a Master of Science in integrated marketing communications from Nazareth College.

Grote Industries to receive innovation excellence award

Grote Industries, manufacturer of heavy-duty lighting and vehicle safety systems, will receive the Innovation Excellence Award on Oct. 18 from the Indiana Manufacturers Association.

The event is held to celebrate and recognize positive achievements made by the Indiana manufacturing community and to honor the commitment toward innovative thinking, community involvement and leadership.

“I’m proud of our team at Grote for the work they do every day to innovate and grow. We are honored to be recognized among such an esteemed group of Indiana manufacturers,” said John Grote, COO of Grote Industries. “As a company founded in 1901, the same year as the IMA, we are well-positioned for our future as a vital, family-owned company based in Indiana.”

