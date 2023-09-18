Trucking announcements: Contrans trains female drivers, Isaac names Konezny to board of directors

Each week, TruckNews.com lists news, notable moves, promotions and awards in the trucking industry.

Our latest installment includes Contrans availing of Career Expressway funding to train six women drivers, Isaac naming a new member to its board of directors, and Stertil-Koni appointing a product manager.

Contrans uses THRC’s Career Expressway program to train six women drivers

Trucking HR Canada participated in the launch of Contrans’ female driver training program, made possible through its Career ExpressWay program.

The program will fund the driver training costs for six new female recruits, who upon completion will join the Contrans tanker division. The launch included the unveiling of a new pink tanker the new recruits will use as part of their training.

From left, Marc Cadieux, president and CEO, Quebec Trucking Association, Siobhain O’Gorman, stakeholder relations manager, Trucking HR Canada, and Darlene Gollesch, stakeholder relations director, Trucking HR Canada. (Photo: THRC)

“Trucking HR Canada’s Career ExpressWay Program is supporting the industry in training much needed new drivers,” said Angela Splinter, CEO Trucking HR Canada. “We are thrilled to see Contrans is using the program to bring in new recruits, especially women, into our sector. The wage incentive will support onboarding as well, ensuring successful and long-term employment.”

“We are absolutely thrilled to be a key partner in this important initiative and are deeply grateful for the invaluable support from both Trucking HR and the CFTR,” said Brad Glassford vice-president, operations, stainless tank, Contrans. “Witnessing these remarkable women embark on this transformative journey together, offering each other unwavering support, is truly heartwarming. Our commitment to women everywhere remains unwavering, and we are honored to be part of this empowering journey.”

The program that covers driver training and related wage incentives is funded by the Government of Canada’s Sectoral Workforce Solutions Program (SWSP). Up to 100% of driver training costs, and up to $15,000 in wage incentives are available.

Isaac adds Konezny to board of directors

Ron Konezny (Photo: Isaac)

Isaac Instruments has appointed Ron Konezny to the company’s board of directors.

In 1996, Konezny cofounded PeopleNet, offering integrated onboard computing and mobile communications to the transportation industry. Trimble acquired PeopleNet in 2011, and Konezny was then named vice-president and general manager of Trimble’s Global Transportation and Logistics division.

Since December 2014, Konezny has served as director, president and CEO of Digi International, which provides business and mission critical industrial Internet of Things solutions.

“I’ve had the good fortune to know Ron for more than 10 years,” said Jacques DeLarochelliere, chairman, CEO and co-founder of Isaac. “I look forward to Ron adding his customer focus and market expertise to our already stellar board of directors. His perspectives will further help Isaac make decisions that will benefit our fleet clients across the United States and Canada.”

“I am excited to help Jacques and the Isaac team reach even higher levels of success,” said Konezny.

Stertil-Koni names Suchter product manager

Trevor Suchter (Photo: Stertil-Koni)

Heavy-duty vehicle lift manufacturer Stertil-Koni announced that Trevor Suchter has joined the company as product manager. Most recently, Suchter served as an engineer testing and developing sortation and automation systems.

“Trevor brings more than five years of experience and has an extensive background in automotive design. We are delighted to welcome him to the Stertil-Koni team and are confident with his passion for maximizing product effectiveness for all our customers and distributors,” said Tim Kerr, Stertil-Koni’s engineering sales support manager.

Suchter is a graduate of the University of Maryland College Park where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with a concentration in automotive design.

If you know of other people moves in the trucking industry and/or would like us to consider your announcement, email Leo Barros at leo@newcom.ca