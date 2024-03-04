Trucking Announcements: Dedicated operations president at Day & Ross; Okray named Nikola’s CFO

Each week, TruckNews.com lists notable moves, promotions and awards in the trucking industry.

This week, Day & Ross announced its expansion in the U.S. and named a president of dedicated operations. Tom Okray joined Nikola as a new CFO, Huayi Tire Canada hired a regional sales manager, and J.J. Keller named Tony Wheel as executive vice-president of manufacturing and supply chain.

Day & Ross names president of dedicated operations

Day & Ross announced the expansion of its dedicated fleet services in the U.S. and appointed David Carr as the president of dedicated operations in North America as a part of this growth initiative.

(Photo: Day & Ross)

Carr has dedicated the past 14 years to working for Day & Ross. He joined the company in 2010 as a director of business development. Most recently, he held the position of senior vice-president of dedicated Canadian operations, the company said in a release.

Prior to joining Day & Ross, Carr worked for carriers including Challenger and Canada Cartage.

Tom Okray joins Nikola as CEO

Nikola announced that Thomas Okray has joined the company as its new chief financial officer.

“Tom’s depth of financial expertise, cultivated over four decades, will play a crucial role as we expand our supply base and profitably scale our business,” said Stephen Girsky, the company’s president, in a release.

Okray joins Nikola from Eaton Corporation where he worked for three years. His executive experience also includes serving as a CFO and holding other executive roles at Grainger and Advance Auto Parts. Before that, Okray held vice president positions at Amazon.

Earlier in his career, he spent 14 years at General Motors. Okray started as a senior analyst and his most recent positions at the company included: CFO of global product development, executive director of product development in Asia and Europe, and vice president of the Fiat-GM Powertrain joint venture.

J.J.Keller welcomes Wheel as EVP

Photo: J.J. Keller

Tony Wheel has joined J.J. Keller as the company’s new executive vice-president of manufacturing and supply chain.

He assumed the role on March 1, taking over Tim Little, who will retire on July 1, 2024.

In his new position, Wheel will oversee a team of more than 130 associates across Global Sourcing, Manufacturing and Distribution operations.

Wheel brings over 16 years of leadership experience from his previous role at Oshkosh Corporation, a Wisconsin-based producer of purpose-built vehicles and equipment.

Huayi Tire Canada appoints Savoie as regional sales manager

Photo: Huayi Tire Canada

Huayi Tire Canada, the marketer and distributor of Double Coin Tires and their associate brands – Truck & Bus Radial (TBR) and Off-The-Road (OTR) tires, appointed Alain Savoie as regional sales manager for Quebec and Atlantic provinces.

In this role, Savoie will lead the sales of TBR and OTR and cultivate strategic partnerships.

He is also responsible for selling Double Coin Truck & Bus Radial and Off the Road tires along with affiliated brands, Duraturn and Özka AG.

With more than 20 years of experience in sales and management within the tire industry, Alain’s background includes 14 years with Goodyear and seven years at Bridgestone Canada.