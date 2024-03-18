Trucking Announcements: DHL Express appoints CEO in Canada, Kenworth names council members

Each week, TruckNews.com lists notable moves, promotions and awards in the trucking industry.

This week, KAG Canada announced promotions and new hires, and DHL Express, Fultra and Torc Robotics announce appointments in C-suite leadership. Meanwhile, Kenworth appointed some of is Canadian dealerships to its dealer and parts councils, and Mullen hired new sales directors.

KAG Canada adds new employes

Jordan Hiltz and Jared Cole were promoted to fleet managers positions at KAG Canada.

Cole held the role of the Winnipeg shop manager. He started with Oak Point Service 12 years ago and joined KAG Canada in the 2020 acquisition.

Meanwhile, Hiltz served as a tractor shop manager in Edmonton, having worked for the company for the last 11 years.

And Nicholas Rhodes joined KAG Company, taking over Hiltz’s position.

He has more than 35 years of transportation experience. In his new role Edmonton tractor shop manager, Rhodes will manage the day-to-day operations of the shop and will provide support and mentorship to lead technicians.

DHL Express appoints Walsh as CEO in Canada

DHL Canada announced the appointment of Geoff Walsh as the new chief executive officer (CEO) in Canada.

He has more than 30 years of experience in various roles within DHL. In his new role, Walsh will oversee the company’s strategic direction in the Canadian market, with a particular focus on commercial growth and operational success.

He began his career as a courier in the U.K. in 1995 and has since held various operational roles with increasing responsibilities. In 2000, he served as an area and country operations manager in the UAE.

Walsh later held international management positions such as road network manager and country manager in Oman, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. In 2022, he relocated to the United States, assuming the role of general manager of the midwest area at DHL Express U.S.

He assumed the role from Andrew Williams, former CEO of DHL Express Canada, was appointed as the new regional CEO for the Americas since Jan. 1.

Kenworth names 2024 dealer and parts councils

Some Canadian dealer reps were appointed to the Kenworth 2024 Dealer Council and Parts Council to support the customer experience throughout the dealer network.

Andrew Johnston of Inland Kenworth in Burnaby, B.C., was named a part of the Kenworth dealer council. Meanwhile, Sébastien Letendre of Kenworth Maska in the La Présentation, Que., and Clayton Zuchotzki of GreatWest Kenworth in Calgary, Alta., are now parts council members.

Fultra appoints Kinsley as CPO

Dave Kinsley has been promoted to chief procurement officer (CPO) of Fultra, the parent company of East Manufacturing, Fruehauf, Amparts-Promare, and Sierra Norte.

Kinsley has served as a vice-president of materials at East since 2011, where he had been director of materials after joining East in 2006. Prior to East, he spent 24 years in various executive management positions in the toy industry.

In the new position, Kinsley will handle all aspects of sourcing, procurement, supply chain management processes and manage procurement teams across Fultra companies, including continuing to manage the East procurement team.

Torc Robotics appoints a CFO

Torc robotics, an independent subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG, announced the appointment of Richard Kannan as the organization’s new chief financial officer.

He has served as company’s interim CFO for the last several months, which prepared him for the permanent position and provided context on the most significant reporting needs for the CEO, board of directors, and other key stakeholders, the company said in a release.

In his role, Kannan will manage all financial operations and lead the development of Torc’s overall financial strategy as it moves to bring its autonomous trucking technology to market. He will also oversee all reporting, enterprise risk management and compliance obligations for the business.

Mullen hires Jordan, Nevious, Frenning

Mullen, a California-based electric vehicles manufacturer, has announced new key sales hires.

The company has welcomed Tyler Jordan as a senior director of commercial sales. He has more than 13 years of the experience. During the five years he spent with Merchants Fleet, Jordan was a key contributor to the growth of the last mile delivery segment as both a strategic account executive and manager of the strategic accounts, the company said in a release.

Meanwhile, Matt Nevious joined Mullen as a director of commercial sales and strategic accounts. He previously worked at Merchant Fleets, developing the growth and optimization of accounts, particularly with Amazon last mile delivery, the company said.

Jacob Frenning is Mullen’s new director of commercial sales for mid-Atlantic. With more than15 years of experience, Frenning held positions in operations, sales, and management.