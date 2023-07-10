Trucking announcements: DRTA’s charity golf event, Trailcon Leasing hires VP of marketing

Each week, TruckNews.com lists news, notable moves, promotions and awards in the trucking industry. Our latest installment includes Durham Region Transportation Association’s (DRTA) golf charity fundraiser, Trailcon Leasing’s new appointment, and trailers being wrapped to spread the word about human trafficking.

DRTA members raise $9,700 for two charities

Members of the Durham Region Transportation Association (DRTA) raised more than $9,700 for two charities during the group’s 10th annual charity golf tournament, which was held last month.

More than 100 DRTA members raised funds for Durham Outlook for the Needy, which operates St. Vincent Palloti’s Kitchen, and Grandview Kids.

Trailcon Leasing hires Sarris as VP of marketing and client success

Stacey Sarris (Photo: Trailcon Leasing)

Trailer leasing, rental and maintenance provider Trailcon Leasing has appointed Stacey Sarris as vice-president of marketing and client success.

Sarris has more than two decades of expertise in marketing, including companies like Microsoft, LG, The Weather Network, Canadian Tire, Sony and Ryder.

“I am confident that Stacey’s expertise and passion for client success will help us continue to build our brand and position Trailcon as a leader in the industry,” said Jerry Brown, president of Trailcon Leasing. “I look forward to working closely with her as we continue to grow our business and provide superior service to our clients.”

Sarris said, “I am absolutely thrilled to be joining a company with such a respected brand and strong growth trajectory over the past several years. I believe that the key to driving success in marketing is to truly understand and anticipate our clients’ needs.”

Two more trailers to highlight campaign against human trafficking

Steinman Transportation, Connecting GTA members Angelo Pucci, 4S Electrical, Darshan Srithan, Express Employment Professionals, Ambu Communications, ThryvX and Ann Arbour Consultants will sponsor two trailers that will be wrapped with information supporting the Know Human Trafficking Truck Advertising Campaign.

These will be the 13th and 14th trailers that have been wrapped supporting this cause, Big Rig Wraps Transport Truck Advertising announced.

The campaign was launched as a tool to help raise public awareness about human trafficking and to educate people about how they can help those at risk.

