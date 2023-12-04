Trucking Announcements: Gascon to take helm at Montreal port, Goodyear appoints Burke VP of commercial business

Each week, TruckNews.com lists notable moves, promotions and awards around the trucking industry.

The Montreal Port Authority has hired a new president, while Goodyear named a vice-president for its North America commercial business. Navistar also announced award recipients for its environmental equity programs that support local initiatives in under-resourced communities.

Goodyear appoints Burke VP of North America commercial business

Joe Burke (Photo: Goodyear)

Goodyear has named Joe Burke vice-president of its North America commercial business. He reports to Steve McClellan, president, Goodyear Americas.

“Joe is a proven leader and has delivered strong results in both our global aviation and North America commercial businesses,” McClellan said. “He has a deep knowledge of the commercial tire and service industry, having previously led commercial sales and original equipment account teams and being instrumental in bringing Goodyear’s fleet solutions to the market.”

Burke succeeds Dave Beasley, who retired after nearly 40 years with Goodyear.

Burke joined Goodyear in 2015 and most recently served as the general manager of Goodyear’s global aviation business. Prior to joining the company, he held positions at OEConnection, Lincare Holdings, and Aerotek.

Navistar names environmental equity program award winners

Truck maker Navistar has announced the inaugural award recipients for its recently launched environmental equity programs.

The programs considered for up to three years of funding were required to present outcomes-based proposals supporting local environmental initiatives in under-resourced communities. Each organization’s three-year plan articulated a theory of change for community impact due to the program activities.

The 2023 awardees are: Eco-Friendly Mobile Farm Stand Project; Friends of the Forest Preserve of DuPage County; Fundacion Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon, A.C.; National Audubon Society; Urban Growers Collective; Up with Trees; San Antonio River Foundation; and The Land Trust of North Alabama.

“Navistar continues to demonstrate a focus on social impact in the communities where we live and work by partnering with community organizations near our operations to support environmental projects, while launching volunteer platforms for employees to celebrate and reward their community engagement efforts,” said Haydee Nunez, social impact manager, Navistar.

To broaden the scope of nonprofit funding, Navistar will fund environmental impact projects in five locations where Navistar’s operations are housed – Huntsville, Alabama; Lisle, Illinois; Escobedo, Mexico; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and San Antonio, Texas.

Montreal Port Authority names Gascon president, CEO

The Montreal Port Authority has appointed Julie Gascon as president and CEO, effective Feb. 12, 2024.

Gascon has held several positions with Transport Canada and the Canadian Coast Guard. She is currently president and CEO of the Pacific Pilotage Authority.

Julie Gascon (Photo: Montreal Port Authority)

Geneviève Deschamps will continue to act as interim CEO until Gascon takes over.

“The Port of Montreal is a great institution in the marine community, and I look forward to joining a strong team and contributing to the success of a strategic asset for Quebec and the rest of Canada alike,” Gascon said.

Hailing from Greater Montreal, Gascon began her career in public service as a graduate of the Canadian Coast Guard College. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Montreal, and a bachelor’s degree of technology in nautical sciences from the University College of Cape Breton.

Gascon spent most of her seafaring career sailing on Canadian Coast Guard ships. Starting on the West Coast fleet in 1998, she also spent time on the worldwide fleet on large crude carriers and passenger vessels to complete her Master Mariner certification.

If you know of other people moves in the trucking industry and would like us to consider your announcement, email Leo Barros at leo@newcom.ca