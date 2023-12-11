Trucking announcements: Great Dane hires EVP of strategy, Charbonneau leaves CargoM

Each week, TruckNews.com lists notable moves, promotions and awards in the trucking industry.

While Great Dane welcomed a strategy executive and Torc Robotics appointed a chief information security officer, CargoM’s general director is leaving for another opportunity. Meanwhile, Vancouver Fraser Port Authority has named a new president and CEO. In carrier news, Musket Transport is expanding its driver training grant for women, while Wellington Group of Companies got into the holiday spirit at a parade.

Great Dane appoints Dickman EVP of strategy

Greg Dickman (Photo: Great Dane)

Great Dane has hired Greg Dickman as executive vice-president of strategy. He will work with leadership, developing strategic and long-range goals across commercial sales, service, and operations.

“We’re excited to welcome Greg to our executive team. His customer focus, and business and strategic acumen will be invaluable as we shape the future of freight transportation,” said Rick Mullininx, president and COO of Great Dane.

Dickman previously served in the refrigeration, automotive, and high-tech industrial sectors. Prior to joining Great Dane, he served as senior director of strategy and Services for Carrier Refrigeration.

Charbonneau leaving CargoM

Mathieu Charbonneau (Photo: CargoM)

Mathieu Charbonneau, general director of CargoM, Montreal’s metropolitan logistics and transportation cluster, is leaving his position.

In office since the creation of the organization in 2012, Charbonneau announced his departure on social networks. “It is with a mixture of emotions that I write to you to share some great news. After 11 incredible years at CargoM, the time has come for me to take a new professional path,” he wrote.

He will take up the roles of vice-president and general manager of the transportation division for Airudi , a human resources management software development company that uses artificial intelligence.

Musket Transport offers free A/Z training to two women drivers

(Photo: Musket Transport)

Mississauga, Ont.-based Musket Transport has expanded its A/Z Grant for Women offered through Commercial Heavy Equipment Training (CHET), giving one candidate each from Mississauga and Burlington an opportunity to kick-start careers in the transport industry.

Applications for the grant for Mississauga residents will open Jan. 2, 2024 and close on Feb. 28. The winner will be announced on International Women’s Day – March 8. Applications for the grant for women residing in Burlington will open March 8.

The program offers A/Z driver training at CHET. Upon successfully completing their training and passing the Ministry Road Test as well as Musket’s carrier road test, participants will be eligible for employment as commercial drivers with Musket Transport.

Wellington Group of Companies spreads Christmas cheer

(Photo: Wellington Group of Companies)

Wellington Group of Companies’ leadership, drivers, employees and their family members participated in Puslinch, Ont.’s recent Santa Claus parade.

The company has been participating in the parade for the past three years.

Racheal McMunn, director of marketing said the parade is an opportunity to put smiles on the faces of team members and kids in the community. “This year’s truck with ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ was a big hit,” she said.

Torc Robotics hires Fowler as chief information security officer

Summer Craze Fowler (Photo: Torc Robotics)

Torc Robotics — an independent Daimler Truck subsidiary that’s developing autonomous vehicles – has appointed Summer Craze Fowler as the company’s chief information security officer.

Fowler will collaborate with Torc leadership to develop a strategic security and risk management program, implement security policies and procedures, manage security technologies and oversee security-awareness training.

“I look forward to collaborating with this deeply focused team on our mission to commercialize a hub-to-hub autonomous truck product safely and efficiently,” Fowler said.

Having spent nearly four years with Argo AI, Fowler has experience in enterprise cybersecurity policies and procedures, previously supporting Motional as senior vice-president, cybersecurity & IT, and leading teams at Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Laboratory and Carnegie Mellon University.

“As we continue to pave the way for the commercialization of autonomous trucking, Summer Fowler and her team will be instrumental in ensuring the security and trustworthiness of our systems,” said Peter Vaughan Schmidt, Torc Robotics’ CEO.

Vancouver Fraser Port Authority names Xotta president, CEO

Peter Xotta (Photo: Vancouver Fraser Port Authority)

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority’s board of directors has appointed Peter Xotta as president and chief executive officer, effective Dec. 4.

Xotta most recently served as vice-president, operations and supply chain for the port authority, where he was responsible for land and marine operations, health, safety and security, and port and supply chain optimization activities.

If you know of other people moves in the trucking industry and would like us to consider your announcement, email Leo Barros at leo@newcom.ca