Trucking Announcements: Hockey helps stock foodbanks, Trimble hires director

This week, TransPro completed its first charitable move for the Trucks for Change network while Wellington Group of Companies and Sylvite Transportation played hockey to help food banks. Phillips Connect welcomed a senior vice-president of products, Trimble hired a director of product management and NTEA appointed a commercial vehicle insight strategist.

Wellington, Sylvite mix sports with charity

Sylvite Transportation and the Wellington Road Warriors played two hockey games in London and Guelph earlier this month, and collected 500 pounds of food for food banks in the two Ontario cities.

Wellington Group hosted the game at the Sleeman Centre in Guelph. Mike Millian, president of the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada, was the referee and did the ceremonial first faceoff before the two teams took to the ice.

(Photo: Wellington Group of Companies)

Wellington’s Mike Dagg scored four goals, but Sylvite’s team squeezed past with a 9-8 margin.

The next day the teams played at the Budweiser Gardens in London. Wellington came out firing, scoring early and often in a 12-4 rout.

Trimble appoints Mulshine as director of product management

Brian Mulshine (Photo: Trimble)

Brian Mulshine has joined Trimble as a director of product management.

He will lead the acceleration of connected maintenance capabilities, connecting Trimble maintenance technology with service centers and OEMs to develop a maintenance ecosystem for truck manufacturers and fleets, the company said in a release.

Mulshine has worked in the trucking industry for more than 30 years, most recently serving as the director of digital service delivery at Navistar International.

TransPro hauls T4C load to Feed the Need Durham

TransPro completed its first charitable move for the Trucks for Change (T4C) network to Feed the Need Durham.

“We hauled a load of soup and pasta to the Oshawa-based food bank. While there, senior sales manager Kelly Woods and local fleet driver, Jagandeep, joined T4C’s Betsy Sharples to present a donation from our parent company, Kriska Transportation Group (KTG),” the company said.

The funds raised by the KTG sales team will provide 5,000 meals to residents of Durham.

Phillips Connect welcomes Wallin as senior product VP

(Photo: Phillips Connect)

Phillips Connect has named Mark Wallin as its senior vice-president of products.

Wallin will support company’s growth by building out a product team to leverage advanced data, AI, and intelligent automation to improve productivity, the company says.

Wallin brings 20 years of intelligent automation and high-growth product leadership to this role. Most recently, he spent nearly a decade in the development of the mobile workforce automation space. Wallin was VP of product management at Kofax and Verizon Connect.

NTEA hires new commercial vehicle insight strategist

NTEA – The Work Truck Association has recently appointed Andrew Wrobel as its commercial vehicle insight strategist.

He has previously worked at Escalent, Rhein Associates, Eaton Corporation and IHS Automotive, now known as S&P Global Mobility.

“By leveraging existing and new data, my goal is to help the association continue to provide the most valuable insights, analysis and resources for the commercial vehicle community far into the future,” Wrobel said in a news release.