Trucking announcements: Industry raises funds for charity, pets provide emotional support to owner-ops

Each week, TruckNews.com lists news, notable moves, promotions and awards in the trucking industry. Our latest installment includes Manitoulin & Traction and the APTA charity golf events, pets providing emotional support to U.S. owner-operators, Michelin helping World War II veterans return to Normandy and Keenan Advantage Group partnering with MADD against impaired driving.

Transportation industry raises $185K for charity

The transportation industry raised $185,000 for charity during the 15th annual Manitoulin & Traction charity golf classic in Muskoka, Ont. The two-day event supported the Jennifer Ashleigh Children’s Charity and the Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) Education Foundation.

Carriers, allied trades, and suppliers from the transportation industry across North America along with insurance companies, and banks came together to raise money at the sold-out event that included 20 sponsors and 110 golfers.

Money was raised through entry fees, sponsorships, and a live and silent auction. The title sponsors were Manitoulin Group of Companies and Traction Heavy Duty Parts.

APTA golf event collects money for charity

The Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association’s 17th annual charity golf tournament in Truro, N.S., attracted 144 golfers. The sold-out event raised money for the APTA charity fund.

The winning team was Cummins and the grand prize winner was Matthew Stockford.

Half of U.S. owner-operators travel with pets

Fifty per cent of U.S.-based owner-operator truck drivers traveled with their pets for emotional support, a recent survey revealed.

Milo (Photo: Truckstop)

As many customers are spending more time on the road away from home, these emotional support passengers provide comfort and help to reduce loneliness.

Forty-six per cent of those, surveyed by freight marketplace Truckstop, would consider a different occupation if they could not travel with their pet or pets.

In recognition of the recent National Take Your Pet to Work Week, Truckstop commissioned a survey of 500 drivers.

Michelin returns veterans to Normandy

Michelin North America, in partnership with the Best Defense Foundation and Delta Air Lines, helped 44 World War II veterans return to the site of the Allied invasion of Normandy, France.

“June 6, 1944, is a day that will always be remembered, not only for the people of France, but the entire world as it signaled the beginning of the end of World War II in Europe,” said Alexis Garcin, president and CEO of Michelin North America. “Michelin is humbled to participate once again in this opportunity to say, ‘thank you’ to the veterans who made it possible to celebrate freedom across not only Europe but the world.”

Landing in Deauville, France, on June 1, these veterans’ return to the Normandy region was marked with major celebrations in every city they visited.

“The reception of the people of Normandy is something that I am amazed by every year,” said Jake Larson, U.S. Army D-Day veteran. “I was excited to return with my fellow Veterans to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. It is up to us to remember.”

Michelin employees accompanied the trip, providing support to veterans as care givers as well as in various support roles.

Kenan Advantage Group expands partnership with MADD

Kenan Advantage Group (KAG) and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) partnered to support Campaign 911, aimed at empowering the public to call 911 to report suspected impaired drivers.

Tom Tomasheski’s 11-year-old grandson, Tommy, and his daughter-in-law, “Tammy”, were killed by an impaired driver in Ohio in 2011.

Tomasheski and his wife Debbie unveiled a decal honoring their daughter-in-law and grandson which is being placed on the back of KAG trailers throughout northeast Ohio. The decal encourages motorists to report impaired driving by calling 911.

Grant Mitchell, KAG president and chief operating officer, said, “This is a compelling cause for KAG as we have thousands of professional drivers on the roads 24/7 throughout North America. We are proud and excited about our partnership with MADD as we work together to raise awareness and help provide education to the motoring public about the irreversible impact of impaired driving.”

