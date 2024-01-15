Trucking announcements: J. J. Keller & Associates hires new VP, KAG has new director of operations

Each week, TruckNews.com lists notable moves, promotions and awards in the trucking industry.

This week, J. J. Keller & Associates hired a new software engineering vice-president, KAG Canada appointed a new operations manager in Saskatchewan, and assistant parts manager at the Beaver Truck Center announced a new role at the dealership.

Chrusch to manage KAG’s operations in Saskatchewan

Jerri Chrusch of KAG Canada has relocated to Rocanville, Sask., to take on the role of operations manager.

Chrusch will work with Ken Kingdon, director of operations at Kentrax Transport, acquired in 2021, and the team to support dispatch and driver services.

Chrusch has been with the company since 2006 and worked on dispatching as well as operations in Saskatoon as a key member of the Dry Bulk team.

Photo: KAG Canada

“She is a passionate leader with over 20 years of deep-rooted transportation industry experience who has operated in the positions of driver liaison, order taker, planner and, most recently, operations supervisor,” reads KAG Canada’s announcement.

Her knowledge and experience within the company and the TMW dispatch system will ensure a successful integration of the two companies to operate together reads the release.

“I am looking forward to this new opportunity to lead the way in integrating Kentrax and KAG Canada,” said Chrusch.

J. J. Keller & Associates hires a VP of software engineering

J. J. Keller & Associates hired Ken Sherman as vice-president of software engineering for its Technology Solutions division.

He will lead a team of more than 130 development and quality assurance professionals.

Photo: J. J. Keller & Associates

Sherman has extensive experience leading and building software engineering teams, with technical experience spanning cloud-based software platforms, mobile, video, AI and telematics, the company claims.

He comes to J. J. Keller most recently from leadership roles with Arrivia, Quake Global, and Verimatrix.

“We’re excited to add Ken to this growing team as we continue to expand our technology footprint,” said Lacie Callan, executive vice-president of technology solutions for J. J. Keller.

He added that Sherman’s experience in leading global development teams and continuous improvement, that will bring to the table customer-focused perspective to designing, developing and growing great products, makes him a great fit for the company.

Chris Dunn changes positions at Beaver Truck Center

After 20 years working in Winnipeg’s Beaver Truck Center’s parts department, Chris Dunn will be changing positions, joining the dealership’s New Volvo Trucks sales team in February.

Previously, Dunn held an assistant parts manager position at the truck center.

In his LinkedIn post, Dunn said he looks forward to the next chapter in his career.

“I am excited that this move will provide new opportunities for my growth and personal development.”