Trucking announcements: Killingsworth to lead NMFTA board, truckers raise $160K for Special Olympics Nova Scotia

Each week, TruckNews.com lists notable moves, promotions and awards in the trucking industry.

This week we highlight a Polaris Transportation Group executive who is the first woman to lead the National Motor Freight Traffic Association’s board of directors, and truckers raised a big chunk of change for Special Olympics Nova Scotia. A senior director from Great Dane has been elected chairman of the Truck Trailer Manufacturers Association’s safety committee, and Penske Truck Leasing has promoted a Canadian executive. Meanwhile, the Gordie Howe International Bridge project team has been honored for its environmental, social and governance efforts.

Killingsworth to lead NMFTA’s board of directors

National Motor Freight Traffic Association (NMFTA) has named Lesley Veldstra Killingsworth as the first chairwoman of its board of directors.

Lesley Veldstra Killingsworth (Photo: NMFTA)

Killingsworth, who has been a member of the NMFTA since 2012, serves as director of traffic and pricing for Polaris Transportation Group, based in Mississauga, Ont.

“Last year we had a lot of change,” Killingsworth said. “This year I really want to spotlight how those changes have built a strong foundation that is not only helping the industry now, but also the future.”

Debbie Ruane Sparks, NMFTA executive director said Killingsworth is just the leader NMFTA’s board needs in the current environment.

“Lesley knows the industry inside and out, having started with a 3PL and then moving into the LTL space,” Sparks said. “But she’s also proven her mettle as a person who gets involved and works hard to make a difference. From her service with her local community, to the years she’s already served on our board, we know Lesley is a person of action and commitment.”

Truck convoy raises $160,000 for Special Olympics Nova Scotia

(Photo: Special Olympics Nova Scotia)

The trucking industry revved up donations to Special Olympics Nova Scotia recently when 224 trucks participated in a convoy, raising $160,000.

The convoy rolled through the streets of Woodside, Dartmouth, Cole Harbour and Eastern Passage, raising awareness, according to event organizers.

Great Dane’s Ritchie elected TTMA safety committee chairman

Dave Ritchie (Photo: Great Dane)

Dave Ritchie, Great Dane’s senior director of environmental health and safety, has been elected chairman of the Truck Trailer Manufacturers Association (TTMA) safety committee.

Ritchie has been involved with TTMA for several years, leading the safety committee when it was first established and most recently serving as its vice-chairman.

“I feel privileged to chair this committee and to have the opportunity to work with such an impressive group of professionals who volunteer their time and vast expertise.

“My goal is to ensure the committee’s knowledge is made available to the entire industry,” Ritchie said.

“No one has ever served twice in a TTMA Safety Committee leadership role, so this is an honor for Great Dane, and especially for Dave,” said Rick Mullininx, president and COO of Great Dane.

Penske Truck Leasing promotes Kaslauskas to area VP – Canada

Penske Truck Leasing has promoted Mike Kaslauskas to area vice-president – Canada.

Kaslauskas, who has held roles of increasing responsibility for the past two decades with the company, was previously director of field sales – Canada.

Gordie Howe International Bridge project team wins ESG award

The Gordie Howe International Bridge project team won the inaugural National Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Award from the Canadian Council for Public-Private Partnerships for its commitment to sustainability and community prosperity in the Windsor-Detroit region.

Presented at the P3 National Awards Gala Luncheon in Toronto last week, the award recognizes a P3 project that contributes to environmental protection or enhancement; wildlife protection; climate and greenhouse gas impact; natural infrastructure attributes; Indigenous engagement and community benefits.

When completed, the bridge will connect Windsor, Ont. and Detroit, Mich.

