Trucking announcements: Montreal Port Authority CEO stepping down, High Bar Brands names territory managers

Our latest installment includes a leadership change coming to the Montreal Port Authority and High Bar Brands’ three new territory managers.

Montreal Port Authority CEO Imbleau to step down on Sept. 8

The Montreal Port Authority (APM) announced that its president and CEO, Martin Imbleau, will be stepping down Sept. 8 to take on a new challenge.

Martin Imbleau (Photo: Montreal Port Authority)

“I would like to thank Martin for his vision, creativity and ability to unite our partners around common objectives, as demonstrated by the ambitious 2023–2027 APM strategic plan, which was developed in collaboration with all our stakeholders,” said Nathalie Pilon, chairwoman of the APM board of directors.

“I am extremely grateful for the trust placed in me by the board of directors and the APM team, made up of committed, competent people dedicated to operating the present and building the future of the Port of Montreal. I have learned a great deal from the APM team, stakeholders in the maritime and port ecosystems, and representatives of the communities in which the port operates, and I am very proud to have worked with them in developing the Port of Montreal’s new strategic plan, which will make it an even more sustainable and resilient public service,” Imbleau said.

High Bar Brands hires Fournier as Western Canada territory manager

High Bar Brands (HBB), whose commercial vehicle brands include Minimizer and Premier Manufacturing, has hired Garry Fournier as its Western Canada territory manager.

Fournier has roots in Eastern Canada, but now lives in the Calgary area and will service Manitoba, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, and the Northwest Territories.

“The more I researched High Bar Brands, the more I was impressed with the quality of the products and its rapid growth,” Fournier said. “My sales experience, coupled with my tenacity for providing exemplary customer service, will help bring continued growth and success to HBB.”

Garry Fournier (Photo: High Bar Brands) David Coyle (Photo: High Bar Brands) Matthew Hull (Photo: High Bar Brands)

The company has also hired two other territory managers – David Coyle (northwest) and Matthew Hull (southwest).

“I’m excited to work for the supplier of the products I’ve sold to customers for the past 10-plus years,” Hull said. Hull’s territory includes California, Nevada, and Arizona.

Coyle’s territory encompasses Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, and Alaska. “I have 15 years of sales experience in the Pacific Northwest, and I’m looking forward to joining an industry that isn’t going away,” Coyle said.

