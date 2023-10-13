Trucking Announcements: MTO honors Geoff Wood, Clifford show donates $5K

Each week, TruckNews.com lists notable moves, promotions, honors and charitable contributions in the trucking industry. And in this installment, that includes Penske Truck Leasing’s new executive account manager, the new chief strategy officer for Mullen Automotive, and the new vice-president of sales and marketing at TIP Group.

The International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association also recognized a border-crossing toll system with an excellence award, and the Ontario Ministry of Transportation honored one of the Ontario Trucking Association’s senior leaders with a road safety award.

Continental Tires donated funds to plant more trees in Canada, too, and the Clifford Truck Show helped Ontario’s Cancer Patient Services.

MTO honors Geoff Wood

The Ontario Ministry of Transportation (MTO) has handed the Rob Fleming Divisional Partnership Award in Road Safety to Geoff Wood, Ontario Trucking Association’s (OTA) senior vice-president of policy.

The award, named after a former assistant deputy minister, recognizes industry members and community partners that have helped achieve transportation safety division goals.

Wood has worked at OTA and the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) for over 20 years, and OTA president and CEO Stephen Laskowski said there is no one more deserving of this award.

“Geoff’s passion for trucking is only matched by his passion to raising the standards of fleet and driver safety in the province of Ontario,” Laskowski said, adding that Wood’s leadership and efforts have made a positive impact on the province’s trucking industry.

“Rob Fleming was a great partner of OTA and the trucking industry during his time with the ministry,” Wood said. “It’s an honor to receive this award and to be able to continue our partnership with the dedicated members of the Ministry of Transportation, which makes the trucking industry a better place for drivers and fleets.”

The Clifford Truck Show has donated $5,000 to Cancer Patient Services. (Photo: Supplied)

Clifford Truck Show donates to Cancer Patient Services

The Clifford Truck Show has donated $5,000 to Cancer Patient Services based in Mount Forest, Ont. Rob Johnston and Chris Hall presented the cheque to Linda Schornagel and Mareen Dineen of Cancer Patient Services.

The group mostly organizes and provides fuel funding to volunteer drivers who take cancer patients to treatment clinics in London, Guelph, Hamilton and Toronto.

The organization also helps offset the rentals of mobility-assisted devices like chair lifts and hospital beds in homes, helping make patients’ lives a bit easier during treatment.

Continental donates funds to Tree Canada

Continental Tire will donate funds to plant a tree seeding for every guest who joined them on the Training Field Activation for a shot on goal during the Allstate Soccer Show in Calgary on Oct.8.

Continental launched this campaign in a partnership with Tree Canada as a part of ongoing efforts to reduce its carbon footprint and combine sport with environmental responsibility.

“Our partnership with Tree Canada holds great significance in the wake of recent Canadian forest fires,” said Okan Sen, national marketing manager at Continental Tire Canada.

“This collaboration represents our shared dedication to restoring and preserving the beauty of our natural landscapes. We are working towards a more resilient and sustainable future for all.”

O’Brien joins Penske as executive account manager

Liam O’Brien has joined Penske Truck Leasing as an executive account manager.

He currently serves as an acting president of the Toronto Transportation Club (TTC), and brings years of industry experience to the table.

For the last decade he worked at KEE National Staffing Solutions, serving three years as the company’s chief operating officer.

Larry Bines, TIP’s new VP of sales and marketing. (Photo: Supplied)

TIP Group hires Bines as VP of sales and marketing

TIP Group – which provides commercial trailer rental, leasing, and maintenance – has appointed Larry Bines as vice-president of sales and marketing as of Oct. 16.

With over 25 years of experience in transportation and the supply chain, he will focus on leading the sales and marketing strategy and vision for the commercial team in Canada.

Bines has played a key role in building high-performing teams through a hands-on leadership approach, TIP said in a press release.

Mullen Automotive hires Mclnerney as chief strategy officer

Marianne McInerney joins Mullen Automotive, a Southern California-based electric vehicle manufacturer, as chief strategy officer.

McInerney will work on growing business opportunities and strategic initiatives for Mullen’s commercial and consumer vehicles. She will also oversee all state and federal government affairs.

Mclnerney brings two decades of automotive and transportation experience to the table.

In addition to previously holding one of the key roles at the American International Automobile Dealers Association, Mclnerney served as assistant secretary and director of public affairs for the U.S. Department of Transportation. She also served as daily liaison with the White House and White House Cabinet Affairs.

David Michery, Mullen’s CEO and chairman, said in a press release that McInerney brings a vast level of domestic and international experience and will deliver innovative strategies to strengthen Mullens’ market share globally.

Tolling system recognized by the International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association. (Photo: Supplied)

International crossing’s toll system honored

The Michigan Department of Transportation and Federal Bridge Corporation, agencies in charge of two international bridge crossings on the Ontario-Michigan border, have been honored by the International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association for a new tolling system.

The 2023 Tolling Excellence Award in the administration and finance category was presented Oct. 11.

Other organizations participated in the project, including the Blue Water Bridge, Seaway International Bridge Corporation, and consultant WSP.

The new toll system went online last fall, combining several accounts and different currencies under a single bi-national sticker tag. It’s the first U.S.-Canada toll collection system that involves three independent international bridge operators.

With an established account and purchased tag, customers can establish accounts with the other two bridge operators in one of the currencies permitted by the bridge operators’ business rules. Then they can link the tag with the partner agencies, all through a seamless customer interface.

The old toll systems at the Blue Water Bridge and at the International Bridge were modernized under a $9.3-million contract.

When presenting the award, IBTTA cited the successful bi-national partnership, improvements for customers, and greater efficiency for operators.

“For the next decade, we will strive to make the border for our customers seamless and easier to cross,” said Joe Dedecker, bridge director at Blue Water Bridge.