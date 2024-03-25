Trucking Announcements: New hires at Isaac, FTR

Each week, TruckNews.com lists notable moves, promotions and awards in the trucking industry.

This week, Isaac Instruments hired a chief sales officer and FTR welcomed a senior commercial vehicle analyst. Meanwhile, Mactrans Logistic announced promotions amid its 15th anniversary, and Plus appointed a chief revenue officer.

Isaac announces hirings, promotions

Sam_Sussenguth is Isaac’s new chief sales officer (Photo: Isaac)

Isaac Instruments announced that Sam Sussenguth has joined the organization as chief sales officer.

Sussenguth has spent his career in the transportation telematics sector, developing close relationships with fleets, and helping them implement technology to benefit their operations, the company said in a news release.

His experience includes managing sales professionals in companies in Trimble Transportation, Spireon, and Orison ISO.

Isaac has also announced that Melanie Simard, director of compliance and technical support, has been promoted to the new role of vice-president of safety, compliance and technical support. In her new role, Simard will continue to expand company’s presence by participating in conferences across North America in the areas of safety and compliance.

Meanhile, Ramatou Laoual, the team leader of technical support has been promoted to the role of director. In this role, Laoual will focus on improving Isaac’s tools and training programs to benefit fleet clients.

Plus appoints Morrison as CRO

Plus, an autonomous driving software provider, announced the appointment of Jon Morrison as chief revenue officer.

Morrison will lead the company’s go-to-market strategy and identify new opportunities.

Jon Morrison (Photo: Plus)

Morrison is an automotive industry veteran who has developed, launched, and grown some of the most products in passenger and commercial vehicles during his career, including the General Motors GMT800/900 braking systems, and the WABCO OnGuard collision mitigation system, the company said in a release.

Most recently, Morrison served as a president of the Americas for WABCO (now ZF), a vehicle control and telematics firm. He also worked as president for North America for American Axle & Manufacturing.

FTR hires senior analyst

FTR announced that Dan Moyer joined the company as a senior analyst for the commercial vehicle division.

Moyer has over 15 years of experience in commercial vehicle and freight transportation market analytics.

Photo: FTR

In the past, he held market research manager position at Kenworth Truck Company, strategic planning and corporate development analyst job at PACCAR, and financial analyst of strategy position at TORC Robotics.

Mactrans announces promotions, celebrates 15th anniversary

Mactrans Logistics celebrated its 15th anniversary in January.

A transportation management services provider, began as a small start-up in Toronto with only three employees and has since expanded in employees and locations, with offices in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, and Moncton.

The company also announced several promotions, as well.

Rico Covello has been promoted to vice president of operations and now oversees all our dispatch and carrier operations. He was the first employee hired in the company15 years ago.

Sebastien Montminy was promoted to director of operations for Quebec region, while Jane Ayn Lyndon is a new western region director of operations.

Mike Sochor and Derek Schwab are new senior logistics coordinators in Vaughan, Ont., and Martin Savage – in Longueuil, Que.