Trucking announcements: NMFTA hires strategy officer, Eassons spreads Christmas cheer

Each week, TruckNews.com lists notable moves, promotions and awards in the trucking industry.

The National Motor Freight Traffic Association appointed a chief strategy officer while two Great Dane executives were elected to the National Trailer Dealers Association. The spirit of giving continued as the year wound down, with Eassons Transport helping the needy in Kentville, N.S. And on the education side, the Transportation Intermediaries Association appointed Curtis Garrett as the primary instructor for its less-than-truckload course.

NMFTA appoints Mullen as chief strategy officer

The National Motor Freight Traffic Association (NMFTA) has welcomed Jim Mullen as chief strategy officer.

Jim Mullen (Photo: NMFTA)

Mullen joins the organization as a consultant with nearly 20 years of experience in the trucking industry and currently provides advocacy, strategy, policy, and legal services for transportation stakeholders as the founder and president of Mullen Consulting.

Mullen will be responsible for partnering with vehicle manufacturers, telematics companies, federal agencies, and supply chain leaders for digital standards development and trucking cybersecurity research, as well as best practices to protect one of the country’s critical infrastructures.

“Recognizing the crucial role NMFTA plays in setting standards and proactively uniting the industry, I saw a unique opportunity to contribute,” said Mullen.

Eassons Transport donates turkeys

Trevor Bent, Eassons Transport CEO, right, delivered turkeys to the Fundy Interchurch Food Bank. (Photo: Eassons Transport)

Eassons Transport got into the Christmas spirit by giving back to its local Kentville, N.S., community.

The company donated turkeys to local organizations including Fundy Interchurch Food Bank, Open Arms and Annapolis Valley Frugal Moms.

Two Great Dane executives elected to NDTA board of directors

Two Great Dane executives who oversee dealerships, Gene Masteller, president of Atlantic Great Dane, and Bill Nehmer, president of Great Dane of Utah, have been elected to serve on the board of directors for the National Trailer Dealers Association (NTDA).

Bill Nehmer (Photo: Great Dane) Gene Masteller (Photo: Great Dane)

Masteller said he’s looking forward to working with the board, particularly regarding education initiatives.

Nehmer said serving the organization and connecting with other dealers will be beneficial to individual companies and to the industry.

“Great Dane has been intricately involved with the NTDA for many years and we’re proud to have two executives from Great Dane dealerships elected to the NTDA board of directors,” said Rob Ulsh, vice-president, dealer and international sales for Great Dane.

The board’s executive committee includes: Justin Deputy, chairman; Mack Keay, first vice-chairman; Jamey Vaughn, second vice-chairman; and Heather Wilson, treasurer. Allied directors are Justin Cravens and William Schaffer. The dealer directors are Charlie Blyth, Bobby Briggs, David Saunders, and Chad Strader. Gwendolyn Brown is the NTDA president.

Garrett named primary instructor for TIA’s LTL course

Curtis Garrett (Photo: TIA)

The Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA) welcomed Curtis Garrett, founder of Understand LTL, as the primary instructor for TIA’s less-than-truckload (LTL) education course.

“TIA’s Institute for Research & Education embraces a mission to advance the careers of TIA members, to help make them truly the best in the 3PL industry. That is why we are so delighted to add such a renowned LTL expert like Curtis Garrett to teach our LTL course,” said Anne Reinke, TIA president and CEO.

