Trucking announcements: NMFTA names Ohr chief operating officer, 13 Canadians among Frito-Lay million milers

Each week, TruckNews.com lists news, notable moves, promotions and awards in the trucking industry.

Our latest installment includes National Motor Freight Traffic Association’s new chief operating officer, Frito-Lay North America’s latest class of million milers, Centennial College’s Jill of All Trades event, and Jays Transportation making a charitable donation.

NMFTA hires Ohr as chief operating officer

Joe Ohr (Photo: NMFTA)

The National Motor Freight Traffic Association (NMFTA) has appointed Joe Ohr as chief operating officer. Ohr has more than 20 years of experience in engineering product software, gained from roles at Omnitracs, Qualcomm, and Eaton.

“In securing a COO for NMFTA, we discovered that we needed someone that creates commercial-level, user-friendly products that can translate into our specific set of products and services,” said Debbie Ruane Sparks, executive director for NMFTA. “What NMFTA is being called upon to do with digitization, classification, and cybersecurity demands the sharpest and best deliverables. An individual who came from the trucking industry but also possessed extensive tech skills for the creation of elite software was a priority, and Joe Ohr is that expert.”

“The association’s mission and vision for the future resonates with me,” said Ohr. “After decades in the industry, it’s invigorating to give back. This is a pivotal time for NMFTA – from digitization to safeguarding the industry through its commitment to cybersecurity. I’m eager to bring the right tools and products to help during this time of transition in this worthwhile endeavor.”

13 Canadians among Frito-Lay million milers

Thirteen Canadians are in Frito-Lay North America’s newest class of million milers – 78 over-the-road truck drivers from the U.S. and Canada who have driven one million, two million or even three million miles without a preventable accident.

(Photo: Frito-Lay North America)

Canadian two million milers include Patrick Gosselin and Serge Huot from Lauzon, Que., Art Diels and Jason Hemsley from Lethbridge, Alta., and Loren Scott Graber and Shawn Koester from Vancouver, B.C.

Canadian one million milers include Robert Fortin, Claude Emond and Stephane Sirois from Lauzon, Que., Kevin Cook from Lethbridge, and Shane Beach, Douglas Hanson and Dave Talbott from Vancouver, B.C.

“It is truly our privilege to celebrate the success of our 2022 million milers and their unwavering dedication to safety,” said Mari Roberts, Frito-Lay’s vice-president of transportation.

Jill of All Trades event inspires women to join transportation industry

Centennial College hosted a Jill of All Trades event last week to help inspire young women in high school to pursue careers in the skilled trades and technologies, including transportation.

(Photo: Centennial College)

The event at Centennial’s Ashtonbee campus in Scarborough, Ont. welcomed more than 100 students from school boards across the GTA. Participants rotated through workshops that gave them a chance to roll up their sleeves and try their hand at different skilled trades.

“Jill of All Trades is an important opportunity to inspire young women about the possibility of trades as a career path they can take,” said Michelle Solomon, outreach coordinator, women in non-traditional careers, Centennial College. “Trying out the skilled trades excites and empowers students to explore the options that are available in industries like construction and transportation.”

Jays Transportation donates moving boxes to Salvation Army

(Photo: Jays Transportation)

Jays Transportation’s Yorkton, Sask. branch donated 250 moving boxes to the local Salvation Army.

These boxes will play a crucial role in their upcoming Christmas Food Hamper giveaway, helping families in need during this special time of the year.

If you know of other people moves in the trucking industry and would like us to consider your announcement, email Leo Barros at leo@newcom.ca