Trucking announcements: ONroute partners to fight human trafficking, Trucks for Change adds board members

This week we highlight how the Women’s Trucking Federation of Canada is joining forces with Ontario’s ONroute travel plazas to spread the word about human trafficking, which has been described as modern-day slavery. Also, Trucks for Change, a group of community-minded trucking and logistics companies supporting charitable organizations, has added two new members to its board of directors. And, safety and regulatory compliance solutions provider JJ Keller & Associates is marking 70 years in business.

(Photo: Women’s Trucking Federation of Canada)

WTFC teams up with ONroute against human trafficking

The Women’s Trucking Federation of Canada along with the Ontario Association of Crime Stoppers announced a partnership with ONroute for the #KnowHumanTrafficking campaign.

Public service announcement videos will be played at all of ONroute’s 23 travel plaza locations in the province, and posters will be placed in washrooms.

ONroute also supported the campaign by wrapping a trailer that was donated by Transport Driver Training. This trailer will spread awareness in the Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph and Cambridge areas.

From left, Trevor Sawkins, Scott Smith, Betsy Sharples and Trevor Bent. (Photo: Trucks for Change Network)

Trucks for Change Network adds Sawkins, Bent to board of directors

The Trucks for Change Network has appointed Trevor Sawkins, chief operating officer of ColdStar Solutions, and Trevor Bent, CEO of Eassons Transport, to its board of directors.

“Both ColdStar Solutions and Eassons Transport are companies committed to people and fully invested in the communities they serve,” said Betsy Sharples, executive director, Trucks for Change Network. “We look forward to them bringing that focus and energy to supporting our mission.”

The 2023-24 board of directors includes Scott Smith, president, JD Smith & Sons; Mark Seymour, CEO, Kriska Transportation Group; Scott Tilley, president of The Tandet Group; Steve Ondejko, president, Onfreight Logistics; Brent Arnold, president, Arnold Bros. Transport; Natalie Meyers, director and owner of Hartrans Cartage Services; Dave Martin, vice-president of eastern operations, Bison Transport; and Alex MacKinnon, Left Lane Associates.

JJ Keller & Associates celebrates 70th anniversary

JJ Keller & Associates, provider of safety and regulatory compliance solutions, is celebrating 70 years in business.

Founded on Nov. 1, 1953, by John J. (Jack) Keller, JJ Keller & Associates started as a one-man consulting firm specializing in transportation regulations for motor carriers. Over the years, the company has expanded its expertise and solutions to address regulatory complexities for a wide range of industries.

“My grandfather’s vision was to assist motor carriers in navigating the complex regulations associated with an emerging intrastate trucking industry in 1953. His dedication and experience in transportation for Wisconsin paper companies laid the foundation for what JJ Keller has become today,” said Rustin Keller, the third-generation leader and current president and CEO.

JJ Keller has more than 2,000 associates across the United States, Canada and Mexico, and a dedicated center of excellence in India.

