Trucking announcements: OTA celebrates industry’s long-serving members, Belgium honors CargoM’s Charbonneau

Each week, TruckNews.com lists notable moves, promotions and awards in the trucking industry.

The Ontario Trucking Association recently feted members for decades of service to the industry, while Belgium honored CargoM’s executive director for services rendered to the country in transport and logistics. We also celebrate the memory of Dr. Donald Reimer, founder of Reimer Express Lines and executive chairman and CEO of Reimer World, who died aged 90.

OTA inducts new members into Half Century and Pioneer Clubs

The Ontario Trucking Association inducted several new members into its Half Century Club and Pioneer Club at its 97th annual conference.

Inducted into the Half Century Club for 50 years of service to the industry are Jim Thomson, president, and Sally Thomson, vice-president, Thomson Terminals; and Lindsay Allen, compliance and driver training, Wills Transfer.

Inducted into the Pioneer Club for 25 years of service to the industry are Harry Porquet, director of operations, CCT Auto Trans; Don Barclay, fleet safety and compliance officer, Giant Tiger Wholesale; Fawaz Frig, president, Little Guys Delivery Service; Derek Varley, director of fleet services, Premier Bulk Systems; and Beverly Sutherland, billing manager, Steed Standard Transport.

Ray Carey of Daimler Truck North America was also honored with a special presentation. Carey is retiring after 56 years in the industry.

Belgium honors CargoM’s Charbonneau

CargoM’s executive director Mathieu Charbonneau has been appointed as a Knight of the Order of the Crown of the Kingdom of Belgium. The Order of the Crown is awarded to individuals who have collaborated with Belgium, particularly in commercial and industrial activities.

Patrick Van Gheel, Belgian ambassador to Canada, recognized Charbonneau for services in transport and logistics.

CargoM is working to establish Greater Montreal as a recognized intermodal hub.

“Receiving this distinction is a real honor for me, and I share it with all the members and partners of CargoM,” Charbonneau said.

Donald Reimer (Photo: CTA)

Reimer Express Lines founder dies

Donald Reimer, founder of Reimer Express Lines and executive chairman and CEO of Reimer World, has died. He was 90 years old.

He is the uncle of Canadian Trucking Alliance Team Canada member Ross Reimer of Reimer Associates.

Reimer Express Lines, which did business as YRC Reimer, was a Canadian LTL carrier and subsidiary of YRC Worldwide, based in Winnipeg. YRC retired the Reimer brand in 2019, merging it with YRC Freight.

It was founded in 1952.

