Trucking announcements: Phillips Connect hires VP, ATA names vice-chairman

Our latest installment includes a vice-presidential hire at Phillips Connect, a new vice-chairman at the American Trucking Association (ATA), Love’s $100,000 donation to help truck drivers in need, and a promotion at a Yokohama facility.

Phillips Connect hires Wissmueller as VP of IT

Telematics provider Phillips Connect announced that Sara Wissmueller has joined the company as vice-president of information technology.

Sara Wissmueller (Photo: Phillips Connect)

Wissmueller has worked at many organizations, including as vice-president of corporate infrastructure for Verizon Connect, formerly Telogis.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sara to the Phillips Connect team. Her expertise will be instrumental as we continue to introduce innovative solutions to the industry,” said CEO and founder Rob Phillips. “Her guidance will be key in leading us through an ever-evolving IT landscape.”

Wissmueller obtained a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Information Systems and Accounting from the University of Wisconsin and a Masters in Business Administration from Marquette University.

ATA adds Hodgen as vice-chairman

The American Trucking Associations (ATA) announced that Groendyke Transport president and CEO Greg Hodgen has been named vice-chairman by the association’s board management committee.

“ATA is at the heart of trucking and will continue to positively impact this great industry as we shape its future,” Hodgen said in a press release. “We have many great opportunities and challenges ahead, and I look forward to working with the excellent staff, distinguished leadership, and trucking companies big and small to make meaningful advancements in the trucking world.”

ATA also announced that Cargo Transporters president and CEO Dennis Dellinger has been elevated to second vice-chairman.

“I am pleased to continue serving and representing this great industry and look forward to working with Greg and the rest of our officer group and the ATA staff to continue promoting a pro-trucking agenda,” Dellinger said.

“Greg and Dennis are exactly what we want our industry leaders to be: engaged, energetic and enthusiastic about trucking,” said ATA president and CEO Chris Spear. “I’m excited to have them as part of our officer group at this critical time for our industry.”

The current ATA officer group includes chairman – Dan Van Alstine, president and COO of Ruan Transportation Management Systems; first vice-chairman – Andrew Boyle, co-president of Boyle Transportation; and vice-chairman – Wes Davis, CFO of Big M Transportation.

Love’s Travel Stops donates $100K to trucker fund

Love’s Travel Stops has donated $100,000 to the St. Christopher Truckers Development and Relief Fund. It’s the fourth straight year the company has donated to the fund that helps professional drivers and their families during difficult times.

(Photo: Love’s Travel Stops)

“Professional drivers are a vital part of the nation’s economy and industry, and they mean so much to us at Love’s,” said Jenny Love Meyer, executive vice-president and chief culture officer. “It’s essential to support them during hardships, and we’re proud to support St. Christopher in its efforts to be there for drivers at their most challenging times.”

The relief fund helps cover expenses, including rent, mortgage, utilities, insurance and vehicle payments, when drivers are unable to work due to injury or illness. It also provides free health and wellness programs for professional truck drivers.

Love’s first donated to St. Christopher in April 2020, when it gave $100,000 to aid drivers during the Covid pandemic.

“Thank you, Love’s Travel Stops, for fueling help and hope through your generous and continued support of St. Christopher Fund’s mission to be a safety net for drivers when illness or injury takes them off the road,” said Shannon Currier, director of philanthropy for St. Christopher. “Together we help truck drivers get back on their feet and back on the road.”

Kahrs promoted to VP of R&D at Yokohama facility

Jeremy Kahrs has been promoted to vice-president of research and development at the Yokohama Development Center America (YDCA) facility in Cornelius, N.C.

Jeremy Kahrs (Photo: Yokohama Development Center America)

Kahrs, who was senior director of research and development, takes over all daily operations for YDCA. “Jeremy’s technical expertise, along with his passion for engineering, and his strong dedication to support the R&D team have greatly contributed to YDCA’s success,” said Jeff Barna, president and CEO of Yokohama Tire Corporation.

Kahrs will report directly to Barna.

Former YDCA vice-president Tom Kenny will take on an executive technical advisor position to define and oversee strategic projects and continue to support YDCA development.

“Tom has been instrumental in establishing YDCA as a true technical center for the U.S.,” Barna added. “In this new capacity, he will continue to work closely with the development team to make recommendations on future development, product testing and quality improvements.”

