Trucking announcements: Pressure Systems International promotes leaders, TCA seeks Driver of the Year Award nominations

Each week, TruckNews.com lists notable moves, promotions and awards in the trucking industry.

This week we focus on promotions in Pressure Systems International’s leadership team. Also, Truckload Carriers Association is looking to celebrate exceptional drivers, with five of them receiving $20,000 each. And, Trailcon has added a new national account manager.

PSI promotes three executives

Pressure Systems International (PSI) has announced key promotions within its leadership team.

Steve Miller (Photo: PSI) Ken Kelley (Photo: PSI) Kellie Taube (Photo: PSI)

Steve Miller is promoted to executive vice-president – operations. Miller joined PSI as vice-president of engineering in 2018.

Ken Kelley has been appointed vice-president of engineering and product development, replacing Miller in his prior role. Kelly joined PSI earlier this year as senior director, product strategy and innovation.

Kellie Taube has been promoted to vice-president, global sales. Since joining PSI in 2021, Taube has taken on increasing roles, most recently as senior director of sales. Taube will lead global commercial efforts.

“There is over 70 years of industry experience amongst these three key individuals. Each are proven leaders that are well respected by their colleagues and customers. These promotions round out a leadership team that will enable continued growth in our strategic product segments and geographic markets,” said Jim Sharkey, president.

Tim Musgrave, CEO, added, “We are very fortunate that we have created a culture and environment to attract top talent from our industry. The bench-strength of our team has allowed us to easily position PSI for the next era of successes.”

TCA opens nominations for Professional Driver of the Year Awards

Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) has opened nominations for drivers who have made a significant impact over the past year on the industry, their driver colleagues, their community, and the company that employs them.

TCA Professional Drivers of the Year nominees should also have superior safety records, be strong role models and have inspiring stories that have made a difference in their lives and the truckload industry.

Up to five drivers will be celebrated during TCA’s March 23-26, 2024 annual convention in Nashville and each Professional Driver of the Year will receive $20,000.

Nominations will be accepted until Dec. 8.

Trailcon hires Porco as national account manager

Dan Porco (Photo: Trailcon)

Commercial trailer leasing, rental and maintenance company Trailcon, has hired Dan Porco as national account manager. Porco has more than 26 years of experience at Penske, where he started as a technician and progressed to become a national account manager for North America.

“I am truly excited to join the Trailcon team and contribute to its continued success in the trailer industry. With Trailcon’s reputation for excellence and commitment to customer service, I see tremendous potential for growth and innovation,” said Porco.

“We are thrilled to welcome Porco to Trailcon. With his remarkable background in the industry and a proven track record of success, we are confident that Dan will play a pivotal role in boosting our sales initiatives and strengthening our customer relationships,” said Rick Hull, chief sales officer of Trailcon Leasing.

If you know of other people moves in the trucking industry and would like us to consider your announcement, email Leo Barros at leo@newcom.ca