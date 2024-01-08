Trucking announcements: Steinhardt to lead Stertil-Koni, Isherwood is KAG Canada’s director of safety

Each week, TruckNews.com lists notable moves, promotions and awards in the trucking industry.

The new year brings changes as Stertil-Koni USA named a president, J.J. Keller & Associates’ board of directors has a new chairman and KAG Canada appointed a director of safety.

Stertil-Koni USA appoints Steinhardt president

Scott Steinhardt (Photo: Stertil-Koni USA)

Heav- duty vehicle lift manufacturer Stertil-Koni USA announced that Scott Steinhardt has been named company president.

Steinhardt, who joined Stertil-Koni as vice-president of sales in 2022 and was named general manager in 2023, brings more than 28 years of industry sales, marketing, and distributor management experience to the company.

Marcel Jansen, marketing and sales director/chief commercial officer for the Stertil Group, said, “We are delighted to welcome Scott into his new and expanded role and are confident that with his leadership skills, dedicated focus and formidable determination, this development is a logical and thoughtful pathway to continue the success and growth of Stertil-Koni for the benefit of our distributors, our customers and our employees across North America.”

KAG Canada promotes Isherwood to director of safety

Ian Isherwood (Photo: KAG Canada)

KAG Canada has promoted Ian Isherwood to director of safety.

Isherwood returned to KAG Canada at the beginning of 2023 after having worked with the company as a HSE (health, safety and environment) analyst from 2014 through 2017.

Isherwood will lead the day-to-day activities of the safety team, with the safety leadership team members reporting directly to him.

He and Dan Columbus, vice-president, health, safety and environment and Northwest Territories operations, will continue to work closely on important projects, policy, and programs, the company said.

James J. Keller named chairman of J.J. Keller & Associates board

James J. Keller (Photo: J. J. Keller & Associates)

J. J. Keller & Associates announced that Robert L. Keller retired as chairman of the company’s board of directors effective Jan. 1, becoming chairman emeritus. James J. Keller, currently treasurer and vice-chairman of the board, became chairman, effective the same day.

Brothers Robert Keller and James Keller – the second generation of the Keller family to have led the family-owned company – both played key roles in evolving the company their father, John J. Keller, founded in 1953, the company says.

James Keller began working for the company at age 11. After receiving a degree from Madison Area Technical College, in Madison, Wisconsin, with a focus on printing, he led the company’s initial printing and distribution operations. He served as president beginning in 2006, president and CEO from 2012 to 2013, along with holding vice-chairman and treasurer positions on the board.

The nine-person board of directors for privately owned J. J. Keller & Associates comprises family members and external directors and advisors.

If you know of other people moves in the trucking industry and would like us to consider your announcement, email Leo Barros at leo@newcom.ca