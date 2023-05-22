Trucking appointments and industry news for the week of May 22

Each week, TruckNews.com lists notable moves, promotions and awards in the trucking industry. And the latest installment includes appointments at Isaac Instruments and FMCSA, and a Trimac Transportation scholarship

Isaac appoints Henkels to board of directors

Isaac Instruments has appointed Virginia “Ginnie” Henkels to the company’s board of directors.

Virginia “Ginnie” Henkels (Photo: Isaac Instruments)

Henkels’ career includes serving as executive vice-president and chief financial officer of Swift Transportation from 2008 through the company’s merger with Knight Transportation in 2017.

“We are delighted to welcome Ginnie to the Isaac board. Her deep understanding of trucking will be invaluable for us,” said Jacques DeLarochelliere, chairman, CEO and co-founder of Isaac. “Ginnie’s perspectives will help us better meet the needs of our fleet clients.”

“I am excited to join the Isaac team and to help showcase their proven technology across the U.S. and Canada,” said Henkels.

Henkels most recently was CFO of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I, a special purpose acquisition company focused on promoting equity and inclusion. She serves as a director of LCI Industries and Viad and was on the board of Echo Global Logistics until its sale to the Jordan Companies in 2021.

FMCSA names Marron director of governmental affairs

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) announced Brenna Marron as the agency’s new director of governmental affairs.

Marron will work closely with and advise the FMCSA administrator and senior staff on coordination of the agency’s legislative affairs, Congressional relations, and policy matters affecting federal, state and local government. Marron brings more than a decade of federal political experience to the position, most recently in the role of deputy executive director of the House Democratic Policy and Communications Committee.

“Brenna is a proven leader and legislative strategist whose knowledge of transportation issues, commitment to safety, and focus on people reflect the values of this agency,” said FMCSA administrator Robin Hutcheson.

The appointment marks a return to the Department of Transportation for Marron. She previously served as an advisor within the Federal Railroad Administration and director of scheduling within the office of the secretary during the Obama Administration.

Marron received a B.S. in political science and sociology from the University of Utah.

Vanbeselaere wins Trimac Transportation scholarship

From left, VP of people and culture Rhonda Leason, Joseph Vanbeselaere, and president and CEO Matt Faure. (Photo: Trimac Transportation)

Joseph Vanbeselaere, a fourth-year Bachelor of Commerce student majoring in supply chain management has won the Trimac Transportation undergraduate scholarship.

The transportation company’s scholarship recognizes Vanbeselaere’s outstanding academic achievements, leadership potential, and passion for the supply chain industry.

Vanbeselaere’s career aspirations after graduation are to work with a major company in the logistics industry and focus on international trade and global movement of goods.

He has begun a summer internship at the Calgary head office, working in the finance group.