Trucking appointments and industry news for the week

Each week, TruckNews.com lists notable moves, promotions and awards in the trucking industry. And the latest installment includes Truck and Trailer Manufacturers Association (TTMA) safety honors, and new territory managers at High Bar Brands.

TTMA announces 2022 plant safety contest winners

The Truck Trailer Manufacturers Association (TTMA) has named its 2022 plant safety contest winners.

Trailer: Category A (over 750,000-man hours) – Great Dane Trailers, Statesboro, Ga.; Category B (350,000-750,000-man hours) – Great Dane Trailers, Elysburg, Pa.; Category C (under 350,000 man-hours) – Strick Trailers, Monroe, Ind.

Tank: Category A – EnTrans International, Juarez, Mexico; Category B – Wabash, Fond du Lac, Wis.; Category C – Stephens Pneumatics, Haslet, Tex.

Most Improved: Trailer – Strick Trailers, Monroe, Ind.; Tank – Wabash, New Lisbon, Wis.

Rick Mullininx, president and COO of Great Dane said in a news release, “Safety is one of our core pillars and a top priority at Great Dane because we care about each other like family and want each person to go home uninjured. I’m proud of the Statesboro and Elysburg teams for winning the TTMA plant safety award in their categories because it reflects their commitment to safety—and to each other.”

Brian Bauman, Wabash’s vice-president, manufacturing said in a statement, “We are pleased to receive recognition from TTMA once again for our exceptional safety performance, which underscores our unwavering commitment to safety at Wabash. This recognition is a testament to the dedication to operational excellence demonstrated by our employees every day.”

High Bar Brands adds two territory managers

Commercial vehicle industry solutions provider High Bar Brands has added two territory managers to its sales team – Clint Hulse and Luis Siller.

Clint Hulse (Photo: High Bar Brands) Luis Siller (Photo: High Bar Brands)

The organization includes Minimizer, Premier Manufacturing and Viking Sales – offering products like poly fenders, floor mats, trailer components and mud flaps.

Hulse will manage the Mideast territory, support Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia. He has experience managing multi-state territories and calling on direct accounts.

“My skillset aligns with what High Bar Brands was looking for,” Hulse said. “I look forward to meeting customers and building relationships.”

Siller, who will manage the Northeast Mexico territory, has a background in engineering and lean manufacturing, and will use his heavy-duty experience to help drive sales.

“I have worked in the tractor trailer industry for several years, and I look forward to earning my customers’ trust and loyalty,” Siller said.