Trucking appointments and promotions for the week of May 8

Truck System Technologies promotes Benson to VP of sales

Truck System Technologies (TST), a Clarience Technologies company, has promoted Michael Benson has to vice-president of sales. Benson joined the tire pressure monitoring systems manufacturer in April 2017 and prior to his promotion held the position of national sales manager.

KAG Canada names Quinn director of operations

Derek Quinn will assume the role of director of Operations at KAG Canada, where he will oversee Brandon and Winnipeg, Manitoba; and Thunder Bay, Toronto, Sarnia and Ottawa, Ontario.

KAG Canada is an Edmonton-based bulk commodity hauler that ranks 15th in Today’s Trucking’s list of Top 100 for-hire fleets in Canada. The company encompasses Westcan Bulk Transport, RTL Construction, Les Distributions Carl Beaulac, Paul’s Hauling, Kentrax Transport, Connectrans, and Valley West Transport.

Bear Musgrave, TST president, congratulates Michael Benson. (Photo: TST) Derek Quinn (Photo: KAG Canada)

