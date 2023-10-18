Trucking HR Canada shares best practices of Top Fleet Employers

Last week, Trucking HR Canada celebrated the Top Fleet Employers in the Canadian trucking industry, and now it is sharing the secrets behind those companies’ success.

In conjunction with the program’s 10th anniversary, Trucking HR has produced a 2023 HR practices booklet to help other fleets adopt best practices used by their peers in the industry.

David Dietrich, vice-president of people and culture at Erb Transport, is HR Leader of the Year. (Photo: Peter Power)

“Sharing best practices contributes to raising the bar of HR standards across the entire sector,” says Angela Splinter, CEO of Trucking HR Canada. “Employers with exceptional HR practices are strengthening the industry’s ability to compete for talent and help keep the industry’s wheels turning. It’s a win-win situation for everyone.”

The strategies, successes, and learnings explored in the report can help guide greater HR success for all employers, Trucking HR said in a release.

The report can be found on Trucking HR Canada’s website here. The organization also points out applications are now open for the 2024 Top Fleet Employers program. Fleets looking for more information on the program can attend a webinar Oct. 25.