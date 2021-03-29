Trucking HR Canada’s Top Fleet Employers named

Trucking HR Canada has recognized 77 fleets for providing exceptional workplaces.

Fleets recognized through the eighth annual Top Fleet Employers program were rated for recruitment and retention practices, workplace culture, compensation, training and skills development, and HR practices.

“Trucking and logistics employers and their employees continue to be leaders in getting us through the pandemic” says Angela Splinter, Trucking HR Canada CEO. “And, as we look to support economic recovery, our Top Fleet employers lead the way in offering great workplaces for Canadians seeking new employment opportunities.”

Source: Trucking HR

The 2021 Top Fleet Employers honors are awarded to the following (listed by number of years in the program):

Fleets of distinction (5+ years)

Bison Transport MB

Challenger Motor Freight ON

Edge Transportation Services Ltd. SK

Erb Transport ON

Home Hardware Stores Limited ON

Kindersley Transport Ltd. SK

Kriska Holdings Ltd. ON

Liberty Linehaul Inc. ON

Linamar Transportation Inc. ON

Logikor ON

Ryder Canada Supply Chain Solutions ON

C.A.T. QB

Transpro Freight Systems Ltd. ON

Triton Transport Ltd. BC

Arnold Bros. Transport Ltd. MB

Brian Kurtz Trucking Ltd. ON

Canaan Shipping Co. Ltd. BC

Canada Cartage ON

J&R Hall Transport Inc. ON

Joseph Haulage Canada Corp. ON

Midland Transport Ltd. NB

Olymel – Transport Transbo Inc. QB

Q-Line Trucking SK

Rosedale Transport ON

Steed Standard Transport Limited ON

Sutco Transportation Specialists BC

Tandet ON

TIP Canada (Trailer Wizards) ON

Westcan Bulk Transport AB

New (5+ Years) fleets of distinction

Carmen Transportation ON

Groupe Guilbault QB

Harv Wilkening Transport Limited SK

JD Smith Supply Chain Solutions ON

Munden Ventures Ltd. BC

National Shunt Services Ltd. ON

ONE for Freight ON

Onfreight Logistics ON

Payne Transportation Ltd MB

STG Fleet Services SK

Woodcock Brothers Transportation Group ON

Rosenau Transport Ltd AB

XTL Transport Inc. ON

4 Years

Arrow Transportation Systems Inc BC

Bandstra Transportation Systems Ltd. BC

Beyond Transportation Inc. ON

Caron Transportation Systems AB

Coastal Pacific Xpress BC

Fortigo Freight Services Inc. ON

Polaris Transportation Group ON

RST and Sunbury Transport NB

3 Years

Alchemist Specialty Carriers BC

Armour Transportation Systems NB

Big Freight Systems Inc. MB

Client Transport Inc. ON

GX Transportation Solutions Inc. ON

Spring Creek Carriers Inc. ON

Trimac Transportation AB

VersaCold Logistics Services AB

2 Years

ASL Global Logistics ON

Cardinal Couriers ON

Whitecourt Transport Inc AB

Vitesse Trucking Services QB

Steve’s Livestock Transport MB

Northern Resource Trucking SK

Diversco Systems Inc ON

4Refuel ON

Mill Creek Motor Freight LP ON

First Year

Apps Transport Group ON

Castle Fuels Inc BC

ColdStar Solutions Inc BC

Energy Transportation Group QB

Frontier Distributors ON

New West Truck Centres AB

Nortrans Freight Management BC

Trans4 Group Ltd ON

Walmart Fleets ULC ON

Wellington Group of Companies ON