Trucking HR Canada’s Top Fleet Employers named
Trucking HR Canada has recognized 77 fleets for providing exceptional workplaces.
Fleets recognized through the eighth annual Top Fleet Employers program were rated for recruitment and retention practices, workplace culture, compensation, training and skills development, and HR practices.
“Trucking and logistics employers and their employees continue to be leaders in getting us through the pandemic” says Angela Splinter, Trucking HR Canada CEO. “And, as we look to support economic recovery, our Top Fleet employers lead the way in offering great workplaces for Canadians seeking new employment opportunities.”
The 2021 Top Fleet Employers honors are awarded to the following (listed by number of years in the program):
Fleets of distinction (5+ years)
Bison Transport MB
Challenger Motor Freight ON
Edge Transportation Services Ltd. SK
Erb Transport ON
Home Hardware Stores Limited ON
Kindersley Transport Ltd. SK
Kriska Holdings Ltd. ON
Liberty Linehaul Inc. ON
Linamar Transportation Inc. ON
Logikor ON
Ryder Canada Supply Chain Solutions ON
C.A.T. QB
Transpro Freight Systems Ltd. ON
Triton Transport Ltd. BC
Arnold Bros. Transport Ltd. MB
Brian Kurtz Trucking Ltd. ON
Canaan Shipping Co. Ltd. BC
Canada Cartage ON
J&R Hall Transport Inc. ON
Joseph Haulage Canada Corp. ON
Midland Transport Ltd. NB
Olymel – Transport Transbo Inc. QB
Q-Line Trucking SK
Rosedale Transport ON
Steed Standard Transport Limited ON
Sutco Transportation Specialists BC
Tandet ON
TIP Canada (Trailer Wizards) ON
Westcan Bulk Transport AB
New (5+ Years) fleets of distinction
Carmen Transportation ON
Groupe Guilbault QB
Harv Wilkening Transport Limited SK
JD Smith Supply Chain Solutions ON
Munden Ventures Ltd. BC
National Shunt Services Ltd. ON
ONE for Freight ON
Onfreight Logistics ON
Payne Transportation Ltd MB
STG Fleet Services SK
Woodcock Brothers Transportation Group ON
Rosenau Transport Ltd AB
XTL Transport Inc. ON
4 Years
Arrow Transportation Systems Inc BC
Bandstra Transportation Systems Ltd. BC
Beyond Transportation Inc. ON
Caron Transportation Systems AB
Coastal Pacific Xpress BC
Fortigo Freight Services Inc. ON
Polaris Transportation Group ON
RST and Sunbury Transport NB
3 Years
Alchemist Specialty Carriers BC
Armour Transportation Systems NB
Big Freight Systems Inc. MB
Client Transport Inc. ON
GX Transportation Solutions Inc. ON
Spring Creek Carriers Inc. ON
Trimac Transportation AB
VersaCold Logistics Services AB
2 Years
ASL Global Logistics ON
Cardinal Couriers ON
Whitecourt Transport Inc AB
Vitesse Trucking Services QB
Steve’s Livestock Transport MB
Northern Resource Trucking SK
Diversco Systems Inc ON
4Refuel ON
Mill Creek Motor Freight LP ON
First Year
Apps Transport Group ON
Castle Fuels Inc BC
ColdStar Solutions Inc BC
Energy Transportation Group QB
Frontier Distributors ON
New West Truck Centres AB
Nortrans Freight Management BC
Trans4 Group Ltd ON
Walmart Fleets ULC ON
Wellington Group of Companies ON
