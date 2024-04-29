UAW, Daimler Truck reach tentative deal
The UAW (United Auto Workers) has reached a tentative agreement with Daimler Truck ahead of the contract’s expiration on April 26, after mounting a campaign and strike threat against the manufacturer.
The four-year agreement delivers economic gains for 7,300 workers, including raises of more than 25%, the end of wage tiers, and the introduction profit-sharing and cost-of-living (COLA) for the first time since Daimler workers first organized with the UAW, according to a news release.
“Our lowest paid workers at Thomas Built Bus will see raises of over $8 an hour. Some TBB skilled trades members will get an over $17 an hour raise. That’s an over 60% raise,” UAW president Shawn Fain said.
