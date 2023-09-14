Volvo names Blackman regional VP of Canada

Volvo Trucks North America (VTNA) has appointed Matthew Blackman as the new regional vice-president of Canada, effective Oct. 1. Blackman will report to Peter Voorhoeve, VTNA president.

Blackman will succeed Paul Kudla, who has served as managing director of Canada and is retiring at the end of December after 24 years of service with Volvo Trucks and 11 years at Mack Trucks.

Matthew Blackman (Photo: VTNA)

Blackman brings two decades of experience within the heavy equipment industry. Over the past two years, he was director of parts sales for Volvo Trucks Canada.

“We are excited about the appointment of Matthew to this crucial leadership role,” said Voorhoeve.

“His impressive track record and deep industry knowledge will be instrumental in driving VTNA’s growth and success in the Canadian market. We have full confidence in Matthew’s ability to lead the team in Canada to new heights of achievement. At the same time, we want to thank Paul for his many years of service to Volvo and wish he and his family the best wishes.”