Walenczak named Kenworth general manager, Paccar VP

Jim Walenczak has been appointed general manager of Kenworth Truck Company and Paccar vice-president.

Jim Walenczak (Photo: Kenworth)

Walenczak served for two years as Kenworth assistant general manager for sales and marketing. Walenczak has been with Paccar for 13 years, and has held positions of increasing responsibility including fleet, region and general sales manager positions at Kenworth and assistant general manager – operations at Paccar Parts, the company said.

Walenczak said, “This is a dynamic and exciting time in the transportation industry, and I am honored to step into this new role at Kenworth at a time when we are building on our core values of quality, innovation and technology to create the transportation solutions our customers need and want.”

Walenczak holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Marketing from Michigan State University and Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Washington. He attended the Stanford Executive Program in 2023.