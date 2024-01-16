Westport appoints Sceli as CEO

Westport Fuel Systems, a Vancouver-based supplier of advanced alternative fuel systems, named Dan Sceli as the company’s new chief executive officer and a member of the Westport board of directors. He is taking over the role of Tony Guglielmin, interim CEO, who will continue as a member of the board of directors.

Sceli has three decades of automotive and manufacturing sector experience.

Sceli started his career at The Woodbridge Group as a management team member, and since held executive roles in North America’s leading companies.

Dan Sceli (Photo: Westport Fuel Systems)

Prior to joining Westport, he held the CEO and board member positions at Cadillac Products Automotive Company. Before that, Sceli spent 12 years as Peterson American Corporation’s CEO.

“Dan is an entrepreneurial leader. His experience building strategy and driving change and transformation in the automotive and manufacturing sectors along with his insight into the global OEM market position him as the optimal candidate to lead Westport’s next stage of growth,” said Dan Hancock, chairman of Westport’s board of directors.