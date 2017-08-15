Yako stepping down as BCTA president and CEO

LANGLEY, B.C. – British Columbia Trucking Association (BCTA) president and CEO Louise Yako has announced she will be leaving the association at the end of the year.

“I am so fortunate to have been able to work at this great organization that represents such a necessary industry,” said Yako. “Over the years, I’ve had the privilege to work with and for knowledgeable, dedicated and supportive members. BCTA has survived and thrived for more than 100 years. I know that its future will be at least as successful as its past.”

Though she is not calling her departure a retirement, Yako is transitioning from a full-time position to a less regimented environment.

“I consider it to be a change in lifestyle that will lend itself to a more flexible schedule,” she said.

The BCTA has appointed a recruiting committee, headed by chairman Trevor Sawkins, to find Yako’s replacement, bringing forward a recommendation later this fall and expected to commence duties Jan. 1, 2018.

Yako leaves with more than 20 years of experience with the BCTA and six leading the association.