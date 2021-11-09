Zelek named national recruiter of the year

Michael Zelek was named national recruiter of the year at the National Recruiting & Retention Symposium held recently in Brampton, Ont.

Zelek, director of human resources at Wellington Motor Freight, received the award from Marilyn Surber, transportation leader at TenStreet, who sponsored the award.

Michael Zelek receives the national recruiter of the year award from Marilyn Surber. (Photo: Supplied)

Criteria to receive the award includes inspiring and bringing out the best in others; expressing passion about the role as a professional recruiter in the transportation industry; and demonstrating exceptional results.

Zelek said he was honored to win the award. “To be recognized by your drivers, co-workers and industry peers is truly something special and something that I will never forget,” he said.