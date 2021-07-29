ZF names Plenchette to head Americas for commercial vehicle division

Julien Plenchette will lead the Americas for ZF’s combined new commercial vehicle division, the company announced Thursday.

As the integration of Wabco into ZF nears completion, ZF announced key leadership changes as well as a successful first half of 2021.

Julien Plenchette (Photo: ZF)

ZF appointed Wilhelm Rehm to head its forthcoming new Commercial Vehicle Solutions Division. Rehm, member of the ZF board of management, oversees the commercial vehicle business in addition to industrial technology and materials management. Rehm has held a board of management position since 2012.

“ZF’s Commercial Vehicle Solutions Division, on schedule to launch Jan. 1, 2022, will be uniquely positioned to support the ambitions of truck, bus, coach and trailer OEMs, as well as fleets, world-wide,” Rehm said.