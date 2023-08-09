Zonar appoints Gould as president and CEO

Zonar — a company that produces fleet management systems including Canadian-certified electronic logging devices — has appointed Michael Gould as president and CEO.

Gould comes to this role after nearly five years as chief operating officer. He currently serves on the board of directors for Radiant Logistics, a publicly traded third party logistics provider.

Michael Gould (Photo: Zonar)

Prior to Zonar, Gould led the North American technology consulting organization for Oracle. Before that, he was vice-president and general manager for Hewlett-Packard’s America’s consulting business.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to elevate the impact Zonar has had on commercial transportation operations designed around safety, regulatory compliance, and efficiency,” said Gould. “We are well-positioned to continue to drive the evolution of advanced technology and the best possible service for our customers.”

Gould will be responsible for growing Zonar in the pupil, transit, freight, and vocational markets, as well as the embedded OEM technology.

This executive move follows the recent addition of Chris McFadden as senior vice-president of finance at Zonar.

Prior to joining Zonar, McFadden served in a number of roles of increasing scope at Amazon, including chief financial officer of the Amazon robotics division and director of operations and strategy for packaging innovation.