4Tracks fleet to build office, warehouse at Global Transportation Hub

Regina’s Global Transportation Hub (GTH) is adding yet another business, with 4Tracks announcing plans to build a 16,740 sq.-ft. office, warehouse, and wash bay — representing an $8 million investment.

“Our business growth in Saskatchewan has exceeded even our own expectations” 4Tracks vice-president Jas Brar said in a press release. “We have more than doubled operations within the last five years, including our expanded runs to Texas and California, and are poised to grow an additional 40% in the coming months.”

4Tracks employs more than 350 people, and in addition to serving Loblaws, the fleet runs local, national and international lanes. This latest land investment covers 15 acres.

“With world-class road infrastructure and direct access to the Regina Bypass, the GTH is an ideal location for logistics, trucking, and supply-chain based businesses,” GTH president and CEO Daniel Hersche said. “4Tracks’ new facility will connect them to businesses across Saskatchewan and beyond to grow their operations here in the province.”

GTH’s 1,871-acre inland port and foreign trade zone is being developed to support warehousing, logistics, and transportation. Just under 280 acres have been sold since March 2022, and another 502 acres remain for sale.