ATA takes truck parking fight to Senate subcommittee

The American Trucking Associations (ATA) took its fight for truck parking to a U.S. Senate panel on Nov. 7, arguing that a national parking shortage represents a growing safety hazard.

“There is simply not enough truck parking capacity along key freight corridors. The lack of truck parking has a severe impact on the health and wellbeing of truck drivers and even broader safety implications for the motoring public,” Iowa Motor Truck Association president Brenda Neville told a Senate Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee hearing.

“In every conversation I have with female truck drivers, truck parking is always the first thing they mention when asked what needs to be improved,” she added, noting female drivers cite the issues as a major barrier to attracting more women to trucking.

Speaking on behalf of ATA, she urged committee members to support the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act, which over five years would dedicate US$755 million for truck parking projects.

The Federal Highway Administration said in 2019 that 98% of truck drivers regularly struggled to find truck parking.

Truck drivers give up about 56 minutes of available drive time per day by parking early because they’re unable to find authorized parking down the road, Neville added.

‘A serious safety issue’

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance echoed concerns.

“Without adequate parking facilities, drivers are forced to choose between exceeding their allowable driving time and parking in an unsafe location. Parking facilities need to be available to drivers who are trying to comply with hours-of-service requirements, as well as those who are ill or fatigued,” CVSA executive director Collin Mooney said.

“The national shortage of truck parking capacity is a serious safety issue that concerns the entire motoring public. Investment in infrastructure is a proven means to improving highway safety,” several law enforcement groups said in a related statement.

“Congress can play a constructive role by dedicating federal resources to expand truck parking capacity so that the nation’s professional truck drivers have greater access to safe and authorized parking options.”