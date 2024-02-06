B.C. fines carrier that hit Massey Tunnel roof $2,371

B.C.’s Commercial Vehicle and Safety Enforcement (CVSE) agency last week fined a trucking company $2,371 after one of its tractor-trailers hit the roof of the Massey Tunnel in the Greater Vancouver Area on Jan. 10.

The driver was issued a violation ticket for failing to remain at the scene of a collision under Sec. 68(1) of the B.C. Motor Vehicle Act, according to an RCMP news release.

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure had immediately suspended the carrier – T S D Holdings – grounding all 20 vehicles in its fleet. Following an investigation, CVSE issued violation tickets to the carrier, and required it to submit an action plan for safe transport of oversized loads before lifting the suspension on Jan. 19. CVSE continues to monitor the carrier, the release said.

On Jan. 10, Richmond RCMP responded to a report of a combination commercial vehicle and trailer collision with the roof area of the Massey Tunnel midspan. Evidence was discovered suggesting that the tunnel had sustained damage and needed to be immediately closed until a thorough structural assessment could be completed by the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

“Neither the commercial vehicle, nor its driver, were present upon police arrival. This incident caused considerable traffic-related issues over a wide area,” the RCMP said. The driver was identified as a 30-year-old man from Surrey. A driver equipped with a dashcam assisted law enforcement in the investigation, RCMP said.