B.C. Highway 4 piloted convoys come to an end
Piloted convoys put in place for commercial vehicles traveling along a detour route to and from Port Alberni, B.C., are coming to an end on Highway 4 effective July 7.
The convoys were established June 11, while Highway 4 was closed because of wildfires. But now that the highway is operating with single-lane-alternating traffic, the four daily piloted convoys haven’t been used.
Oversized loads requiring permits must still take the detour while Highway 4 is restricted to single-lane-alternating traffic.
All lanes are expected to open in coming weeks, the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says.
Highway 4 first closed on June 6 to help crews fighting the Cameron Lake Bluffs wildfire.
Commercial travelers with concerns or those looking for information can contact the Nanaimo district office at 250 751-3246.
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.