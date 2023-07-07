B.C. Highway 4 piloted convoys come to an end

Piloted convoys put in place for commercial vehicles traveling along a detour route to and from Port Alberni, B.C., are coming to an end on Highway 4 effective July 7.

The convoys were established June 11, while Highway 4 was closed because of wildfires. But now that the highway is operating with single-lane-alternating traffic, the four daily piloted convoys haven’t been used.

Oversized loads requiring permits must still take the detour while Highway 4 is restricted to single-lane-alternating traffic.

All lanes are expected to open in coming weeks, the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says.

Highway 4 first closed on June 6 to help crews fighting the Cameron Lake Bluffs wildfire.

Commercial travelers with concerns or those looking for information can contact the Nanaimo district office at 250 751-3246.