B.C. to improve Trans-Canada Highway east of Revelstoke

Safety on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke will be improved through a project to widen the Trans-Canada to four lanes between Jumping Creek and the MacDonald snowshed.

A request for qualifications has been issued for designing and constructing the project, according to a B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure news release.

(Photo: B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

The Highway 1 Jumping Creek to MacDonald Snowshed Four-Laning Project is approximately 40 km east of Revelstoke. Highway 1 will be widened to four lanes over a 2.6-km section between the recently completed Illecillewaet project and the Jack MacDonald snowshed.

A center median and roadside barriers will be included as well as avalanche and rockfall mitigation.

The project will also make the highway more resilient to extreme-weather events.

The total estimated project budget is more than $245 million, with a net provincial contribution of nearly $200 million. The federal government is contributing $45.7 million as part of the New Building Canada Fund.

It is anticipated that the contract will be awarded in the fall of 2024, with construction beginning by spring 2025.