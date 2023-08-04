B.C. to improve Trans-Canada Highway east of Revelstoke
Safety on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke will be improved through a project to widen the Trans-Canada to four lanes between Jumping Creek and the MacDonald snowshed.
A request for qualifications has been issued for designing and constructing the project, according to a B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure news release.
The Highway 1 Jumping Creek to MacDonald Snowshed Four-Laning Project is approximately 40 km east of Revelstoke. Highway 1 will be widened to four lanes over a 2.6-km section between the recently completed Illecillewaet project and the Jack MacDonald snowshed.
A center median and roadside barriers will be included as well as avalanche and rockfall mitigation.
The project will also make the highway more resilient to extreme-weather events.
The total estimated project budget is more than $245 million, with a net provincial contribution of nearly $200 million. The federal government is contributing $45.7 million as part of the New Building Canada Fund.
It is anticipated that the contract will be awarded in the fall of 2024, with construction beginning by spring 2025.
Have your say
